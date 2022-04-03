Sporting KC finishes on losing end of 1-0 decision, falling to Whitecaps in Vancouver
Sporting Kansas City couldn’t generate the offense it needed in Canada on Saturday night and returns home with no points following a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Ryan Raposo scored for Vancouver. Sporting KC (2-4-0) returns to Children’s Mercy Park next Saturday for an 7:30 p.m. game against Nashville.
This story will be updated.
Ryan Raposo scores his 1️⃣st ever professional goal!!!
1-0 #VWFC | #VANvSKC pic.twitter.com/ysTi2D2eTR
— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) April 3, 2022