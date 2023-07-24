Sporting KC fades down the stretch again, loses at Cincinnati on PKs in Leagues Cup

Despite leading at multiple points during Sunday night’s Leagues Cup road match at FC Cincinnati, Sporting Kansas City couldn’t slam the door.

The wild and weather-delayed match was knotted 3-3 after regulation, and Cincinnati then won a penalty-kick shootout for the extra point in the first Leagues Cup match of 2023.

Sporting KC were up 2-0 and in cruise control for the first 30 minutes against FC Cincinnati until a rush of blood to the head earned Alan Pulido a straight red card.

Five minutes later, they were down a very key member of their offense and headed to the locker room for a weather delay.

Playing with 10 men made the task of earning three points more difficult, but the visitors nevertheless found themselves in that position.

Sporting KC led 3-2 heading into stoppage time, but a late handball call gave Cincinnati a penalty in the final minute of stoppage time. Luciano Acosta converted the opportunity to set the stage for a penalty shootout for the extra point.

Sporting KC’s Erik Thommy and Khiry Shelton made their side’s first two penalty kicks, but Remi Walter and Andreu Fontas followed with misses. Cincinnati did not miss once, winning the shootout 4-2.

Sporting KC will play host to Chivas de Guadalajara on Monday, July 31. That match is scheduled for a 9 p.m. kickoff at Children’s Mercy Park.