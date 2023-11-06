Sporting KC eliminates top seed St. Louis in MLS playoffs stunner. Here’s what’s next

In the budding rivalry between Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis City SC, it was St. Louis who threw the first punches during the regular season.

But Sporting landed the final blow.

A knockout punch at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting KC eliminated St. Louis, the top seed in the West, with a 2-1 victory in Kansas City on Sunday night. Sporting completed a first-round sweep over the West’s top seed after needing a win on the final day of the regular season just to sneak into the Wild Card round.

Up next for Sporting: the Western Conference Semifinals. KC will meet the winner between the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake.

But first, there’s some time to celebrate.

St. Louis had a clear objective early on Sunday, attempting to play over the top of the KC defense. The opening kickoff, in fact, went straight to St. Louis’ goalkeeper, who booted it forward into a host of players waiting around the penalty area.

After Sporting’s Game 1 win, St. Louis appeared to make a strategic change, attempting to go over the SKC defense rather than attempting to play through it, but it didn’t work.

And, eventually, Sporting became the aggressor at home.

For the final 25 minutes of the first half, Sporting poked and prodded the St. Louis defense until the breakthrough moment.

Sporting KC opened the scoring just before halftime thanks to Logan Ndenbe yet again. In his first 48 games with the club, the Belgian left back failed to find the back of the net. But once again against St. Louis, Ndnebe found himself in acres of space with time to shoot and put one past Roman Bürki, a finalist for goalkeeper of the year.

Ndenbe also scored in SKC’s first game against St. Louis in the postseason, a 4-1 victory.

In the second half, Sporting KC took everything St. Louis threw at them in desperation. The visitors made a few changes to try to shake things up, but it was to no avail.

In fact, Sporting punished them with a second goal — the winning goal — on the break.

Story continues

St. Louis attempted to swing in a corner kick, which SKC’s Andreu Fontas helped defend. A collection of Sporting players helped win the ball back in the midfield, setting up Johnny Russell on the break.

Russell played a ball to Gadi Kinda, who charged the keeper. He laid a pass off to Daniel Salloi, who tapped the ball into the net at the back post.

St. Louis continued to fight for its season, and the club got one back thanks to an attempted cross from Célio Pompeu that was lofted up high and flew over Tim Melia into Sporting’s net.

Due to a stoppage caused by an apparent head injury to Dany Rosero, Sporting had to survive 12 minutes of stoppage time clinging to a 2-1 lead. But Sporting KC finished off the game (and 2-0 series sweep) to send their I-70 rivals packing.

This story will be updated.