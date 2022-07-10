Sporting KC earns 2nd road victory of season thanks to Espinoza’s strike in Montreal

Sporting Kansas City got a jaw-dropper of a goal from Roger Espinoza, and a second goal by Remi Walter, to earn its second road victory of the season on Saturday evening in Canada.

Espinoza took advantage in the first half when the CF Montreal keeper wandered a bit too far from his goal, sending a precise volley over the keeper’s head and into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Walter scored Sporting’s second goal in the second half.

With the victory, Sporting’s first comeback win of the season, Kansas City improved to 6-11-4 in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer.

Saturday’s game was the first of a three-match road trip for Sporting KC. The club next plays Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Minnesota, then heads to Utah for a game at Real Salt Lake next Sunday, July 17.

Sporting KC doesn’t play at home again until July 23 against LAFC.

This story will be updated.