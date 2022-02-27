Sporting KC drops Major League Soccer opener to Atlanta United. Home opener is Saturday

Sporting Kansas City gave up two first-half goals at Atlanta United on Sunday and lost its season opener 3-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Luiz De Araujo scored Atlanta’s first goal, then had to come out of the game due to injury. His replacement, recently acquired 31-year-old veteran Dom Dwyer — Sporting’s 2012 first-round MLS draft pick — doubled Atlanta’s lead not long after.

The next goal didn’t come until the 86th minute, when Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi scored on opening day for the second straight year, this time via a corner kick.

But the game was put to bed in the 89th minute, when 17-year-old Caleb Wylie scored his first MLS goal on an Atlanta breakaway.

Sporting KC’s next game is Saturday — the club’s 2:30 p.m. home opener against the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

