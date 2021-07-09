Sporting KC’s Busio adapting, impressing at USMNT Gold Cup camp ahead of Sunday match

Gianluca Busio is starting to feel at home with the U.S. Men’s National Team, and not just because his first senior camp is based in Kansas City.

Trading in the light blue of Sporting Kansas City for the dark blue of the USMNT for a couple of weeks, Busio has quickly integrated himself into the national soccer team ahead of the Americans’ debut Sunday in the Gold Cup.

Busio was named to the 23-man roster for the Gold Cup last week, earning his first call-up.

The U.S. team arrived in Kansas City Monday and began practicing at Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday.

“The trainings have been really good and I’ve seen a lot of talent that we have and I’m glad that I can fit in with them,” Busio said Friday.

Similar to his 2021 season with Sporting KC, Busio has been practicing in both the six and the eight positions for the U.S. Head coach Gregg Berhalter previously said that he wants a dynamic midfield with players that can flow to different positions during the game — a model that suits Busio perfectly.

And even though the bulk of the United States’ top players are not rostered for the Gold Cup — the likes of Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie have remained in Europe to prepare for their domestic seasons — Busio can already feel the increase in tempo compared to his regular Sporting KC practices.

“Obviously it’s all the best players in the country, it’s going to be a high level no matter what. It’s intense sessions, but it’s something that I like and want to get used to,” Busio said. “To be the best players you can be, you have to play against the best and that’s what’s happening right now.

Busio, 19, is just the second teenager to be included on a U.S. Gold Cup roster. He had already impressed his new teammates after just couple a of days.

“He’s a very, very talented player,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said.

Turner has been the starting goalkeeper for the New England Revolution since 2018, featuring heavily for a team that currently leads the Eastern Conference. The 27-year-old goalkeeper has just one cap for the U.S. but is expected to be the starting goalkeeper for the Gold Cup.

He remembers the first time he earned a senior team call-up, in November 2019 for the Nations League. He had some advice for his younger teammate going through that first-time call-up experience.

“My advice to Gianluca would be just be yourself — you’re here for a reason,” Turner said. “Remember that every time you step out onto the field don’t try to be somebody that you’re not, and good things will come.”

The U.S. kicks off its Gold Cup campaign Sunday at Sporting KC’s Children’s Mercy Park against Haiti. Match time is 7:30 p.m. Central.

Berhalter said late last week that Busio will get minutes during the Gold Cup, meaning the 19-year-old will likely play in front of his home crowd.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Busio moved to Kansas City when he was 14 and considers KC a second hometown.

“For me, to be representing my country and my hometown, it’s special,” Busio said. “I don’t think a lot of players are ever going to experience that and I’m experiencing that my first camp.

“I’m kind of lucky in that sense and I’m excited to get out there on my home field and see the fans wearing national team jerseys instead of Sporting jerseys.”