Sporting KC blasted by Columbus in Leagues Cup Round of 32: Match recap & reaction

Sporting KC got a second bite at the cherry in Columbus in the Leagues Cup Round of 32. The result, however, was the same.

The Columbus Crew eliminated Sporting KC from the cup with a 4-0 victory — the second such result (and scoreline) between the two teams in 2024.

Sporting KC played well for the first 44 minutes, creating several dangerous chances up to that point.

In fact, Erik Thommy put the ball in the back of the net in the 17th minute after an excellent spell of possession. But he was a step offside as he received the pass, ruling out the goal. Daniel Salloi also had a flying volley saved by Columbus goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen.

But it was that 44th minute when things went downhill for Sporting again at Lower.com Field. Two passes were the back line’s undoing, and Diego Rossi tucked his shot into the bottom corner past John Pulskamp.

In the second half, right after Sporting KC made a sub in hopes of changing the game, Rossi doubled Columbus’ lead with a volley from outside the box in the 57th minute.

Then, 20 minutes later, DeJuan Jones scored seconds after subbing in to make his Crew debut. Two minutes after that, Dylan Chambost added Columbus’ fourth goal, also a debut goal.

Sporting KC’s Leagues Cup run comes to a close in the Round of 32 for the second season in a row. The team will have at least two weeks before its next match, an August 24 home meeting against Orlando City SC.

Sporting KC still has the U.S. Open Cup semifinal on August 27 against Indianapolis Eleven. That match at Children’s Mercy Park kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.