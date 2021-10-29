Sporting Kansas City visits Minnesota United FC following Russell's 2-goal game

Sporting Kansas City (17-7-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (12-11-9, eighth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +103, Sporting Kansas City +241, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Russell leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Minnesota United FC after scoring two goals against Los Angeles.

Minnesota United FC is 9-9-9 against Western Conference opponents. Chase Gasper is fifth in MLS action with nine cards, all of them yellow. Minnesota United FC has 56 cards, accumulating two red cards.

Sporting Kansas City is 14-7-5 in conference games. Daniel Salloi ranks sixth in Western Conference play with seven assists. Sporting Kansas City has 32 assists.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robin Lod leads Minnesota United FC with eight goals. Adrien Hunou has two goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Salloi has 16 goals and seven assists for Sporting Kansas City. Russell has 11 goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 6-3-1, averaging two goals, 1.2 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Justin McMaster (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Daniel Salloi (injured), Felipe Hernandez, Jose Mauri (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press