Sporting Kansas City trounced by St. Louis City SC in first game of new MLS rivalry

The first matchup between new Major League Soccer rivals Sporting KC and St. Louis City SC was all about The Lou.

Indiana Vassilev scored twice and Eduard Löwen and Nicholas Gioachinni once each Saturday as the recent MLS expansion team shut out Sporting KC 4-0 in St. Louis.

Multiple crunching challenges at the outset of the match might’ve signaled what was to come, but Sporting KC (2-8-4) never showed up to the fight. Instead, it was blow after blow by St. Louis at a sold-out CITYPark.

Löwen scored a penalty in the 19th minute following a dubious call. VAR chose not to recommend a review despite video evidence showing KC’s Nemanja Radoja had won the ball with his challenge in the box.

Sporting KC never got back on track after that. The visitors had their chances in the second half, but St. Lous goalkeeper Roman Bürki stood tall with seven saves.

Sporting KC returns to action next Sunday, May 28, playing host to the Portland Timbers. It’s a 2 p.m. kickoff at Children’s Mercy Park.