Sporting Kansas City’s Saturday season opener moves to Monday night. Here’s the deal

Sporting Kansas City’s season opener against the Portland Timbers in Portland, Oregon, originally scheduled for Saturday night, has been moved to Monday night because of a severe winter weather forecast for Western Oregon this weekend.

The Major League Soccer game is now scheduled to be played at 9 p.m. Central Time on Monday at Portland’s Providence Park. The game will stream free on the Apple TV app in both English and Spanish.

Sporting KC announced that its Season Kickoff event at Chicken N Pickle (5901 W. 135th St., Overland Park) will take place as scheduled on Saturday. It’s for Season Ticket Members only and is not open to the general public.

The team also said in a news release that “fans who reserved a ticket via SeatGeek for the watch party at Chicken N Pickle from 8-11:30 p.m. will receive information from the club.”

