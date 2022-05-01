Sporting Kansas City salvages tie and point against FC Dallas at Children’s Mercy Park

Down a goal at halftime Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park, Sporting Kansas City put together one of its finest halves of the season, earning a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas.

Sporting KC (2-6-2) kicked off the scoring when Daniel Salloi was awarded a penalty because his legs were swept out from under him as he turned to shoot in the penalty area. Team captain Johnny Russell blasted the penalty kick past the Dallas goalkeeper in the 22nd minute.

Dallas would score two goals on incredible individual efforts to lead 2-1 at halftime. Nineteen-year-old Argentine prodigy Alan Velasco scored on a free kick taken at a tight angle, and U.S. Men’s National Team striker Jesus Ferreira dribbled through the Sporting backline and curled one into the top corner.

Sporting came out firing in the second half and looked to be pushing for a goal anyway, but the home team received some unanticipated help in that regard from FC Dallas substitute Brandon Servania.

Servania, who came on the 60th minute, spent just seven minutes on the field. But in that short span he managed to earn two yellow cards before being sent off.

Up a man for 25 minutes, Sporting KC pushed the pace until Hungarian winger Daniel Salloi knocked through an equalizer in the 77th minute.

With the match tied again, Dallas did what it could to drag the game to a halt. The visitors picked up multiple time-wasting yellows while Sporting was unable to pick up a go-ahead goal.

Sporting KC will next play reigning MLS Cup champion NYCFC on the road Saturday at 6 p.m. Central Time.