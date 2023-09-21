Sporting Kansas City’s midweek loss to Nashville was a gut punch (in multiple ways)

After the highs of a late road win against Minnesota over the weekend, Sporting KC came out flat against Nashville SC and never looked close to scoring. Nashville on the other hand, put three goals in, including two from set pieces, while controlling most of a road victory at Children’s Mercy Park.

Nashville’s Fafa Picault scored the match’s first goal with a towering header off a corner kick. Nobody picked up his late run to the back post.

Nashville added a second goal around the 67th minute. The Sporting KC back line attempted to step up to pull several Nashville players offside, but U.S. Men’s National Team center back Walker Zimmerman made a late run from an onside position and received a long pass ahead from goalkeeper Joe Willis.

Zimmerman had acres of space and multiple teammates to choose from. He picked out the reigning MLS MVP, Hany Mukhtar, who ripped a shot past Sporting’s Tim Melia from a tight angle.

Jack Maher added Nashville’s third goal, which, like the first, came off a set piece.

With the loss, Sporting (9-13-8) moves into 11th place with 35 points, just a point off the playoff line. That may change based on results elsewhere on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC will face a red-hot Houston Dynamo team at home on Saturday. That match is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff from Children’s Mercy Park.