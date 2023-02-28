Sporting Kansas City loses opener at Portland after conceding early goal to Timbers

Sporting Kansas City kicked off its 2023 Major League Soccer season with a 1-0 loss at the Portland Timbers on a cold and rainy Monday evening in Oregon.

Things started off ugly for Sporting inside the first 10 minutes when Portland scored the match’s only goal. KC defender Ben Sweat tried to keep the ball in play along the goal line but gave it away and then failed to track back to hold Santiago Mosquera onside.

Mosquera received a pass in behind Sporting’s backline and kept his shot low and hard past KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp.

Sporting turned it on from there and looked much better, Remi Walter and Erik Thommy in the midfield, especially. Thommy came closest to scoring for Sporting, but David Bingham made two great saves for the Timbers.

Originally scheduled for Saturday night, the match at Providence Park was shifted to Monday due to winter weather in the Portland area.

Sporting KC (0-1) next plays at the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Central before coming home for the club’s first game of the season at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting KC’s home opener against the L.A. Galaxy is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.