Sporting Kansas City hosts Real Salt Lake on 1-game home losing streak

Real Salt Lake (3-0-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-3-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -112, Real Salt Lake +312, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Real Salt Lake looking to stop a one-game home slide.

Sporting KC put together a 17-10-7 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 10-4-5 in home matches. Sporting KC averaged 1.7 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.

RSL compiled a 14-14-6 record overall in 2021 while finishing 6-11-3 in road matches. RSL scored 55 goals and recorded a goal differential of +1 last season.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Daniel Salloi (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Jose Mauri (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Johnny Russell (injured).

RSL: Maikel Chang (injured), Zac MacMath (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), David Ochoa (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured), Nick Besler (injured), Sergio Cordova (injured), Rubio Rubin (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press