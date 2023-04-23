Sporting Kansas City drops third straight game, this one a 2-1 lost at New England

Sporting KC got off to a slow start once again in their match against the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Down 2-0 at half, Sporting responded within the first five minutes of the second half with a goal from Johnny Russell but another red card derailed their hopes of completing the comeback, as they fall to the Revolution 2-1 in Foxborough, Mass.

Felipe Hernandez had a shot clang off the post in the 90th minute that would’ve leveled the match for Sporting. Instead, it was Sporting’s ninth straight match without a win to start the season.

Cam Duke started at right back in place of Graham Zusi, who had been listed as questionable before the game. The Revolution chose to pick on Duke’s side of the field for the majority of the first half and did so with success. Both of their goals came thanks to playing down Sporting’s right flank.

Giacomo Vrioni scored both goals for New England, with the first coming in a 2-v-1 situation that started because of the space behind Duke.

The second for Vrioni came from some interplay down Sporting’s right-handed side of the field that led to a shot from Carles Gil. Vrioni picked up the rebound from SKC goalkeeper Melia and put his shot in the net to make it 2-0.

Sporting responded immediately in the second half when Johnny Russell tapped home Daniel Salloi’s set-piece service at the back post in the 50th minute. That goal broke a 405-minute goalless streak for Sporting KC.

In the 61st minute, Vrioni was in on goal from the halfway line, and Sporting’s Andreu Fontas made a recovery run to track him down. However, he fouled Vrioni and was sent off for his second yellow card. The play was reviewed on recommendation from the VAR, and Fontas was given a straight red card, while Sporting KC had expected the review to come for what Sporting thought was a foul on New England in the buildup.

Sporting has played nearly 90 minutes of their last two matches down a man due to a red card. It’s their third of the season.

Sporting KC has a quick turnaround to U.S. Open Cup play on Tuesday when Sporting will play host to NPSL team Tulsa Athletic at 7:30 pm