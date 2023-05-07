Sporting Kansas City collect first MLS victory of season ... in this unlikely setting

Erik Thommy scored early and Alan Pulido soon doubled the visitors’ lead in Seattle as Sporting Kansas City won its first Major League Soccer match of the 2023 season.

The Sunday afternoon final: Sporting KC 2, Sounders 1.

Sporting KC (1-3-7) next plays Wednesday evening at Houston (7:30 p.m.) in the U.S. Open Cup tournament. Sporting’s next MLS game is next Saturday, May 13 (also 7:30 p.m.) at home against Minnesota.

