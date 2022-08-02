Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell finds unlikely mentor in childhood villain

Nathan Dunn
7 min read
The night after turning the page to the next chapter of his career by signing with Sporting KC, Johnny Russell celebrated with his agent and Scottish countryman Mo Johnston.

But dinner and drinks weren’t the only things on Russell’s mind after agreeing to his first Major League Soccer contract with Kansas City. He had a question he’d pondered since he was a boy growing up in Scotland:

Why had Johnston, who also played for the then-Kansas City Wizards from 1996-2001, shocked the city of Glasgow by turning his back on Celtic to sign with Rangers in 1989?

“I was happy with his answer,” Russell said. “He got a lot of abuse for that in Scotland. (It was o)ne of the many reasons why he wanted to leave, so I don’t blame him. Obviously, I feel like he chose the wrong side, but that’s his decision.”

Growing up a mile from Celtic Park, Russell’s family’s football loyalty was split between Celtic and Rangers. Russell supported Celtic along with his mother and siblings, but his father supported Rangers. The two Glasgow-based teams, Celtic and Rangers, make up one of soccer’s greatest rivalries, known traditionally as the Old Firm.

Russell grew up regarding Johnston as a villain because Johnston betrayed Celtic to play for Rangers, but now the Sporting KC captain sees Johnston as a personal mentor. The 5-foot-10-inch striker grew close to a man he once despised, helping Russell develop into one of the top players in MLS.

That relationship began when Russell’s agent first introduced him to Johnston in 2017. Russell had been at Derby County in England’s east midlands since 2013 and was ready for something new. The two began talking about a potential move to play pro soccer in America.

“My dad loved him, but the rest of my family was making jokes and calling him a traitor and stuff like that,” Russell said about his family’s reaction when he told them he had talked to Johnston.

The reason there were mixed emotions was quite simple. Johnston originally made a name for himself as a Celtic player from 1984-87, winning two league titles. He then moved to French club Nantes before verbally agreeing on a return to Celtic in the summer of 1989.

That was until Rangers stormed in and offered Johnston a lucrative deal. It was a deal he could not turn down.

“It was a bold move,” former BBC commentator Derek Rae said about Johnston’s move to Rangers. “It was not a move that any old player would have taken. It certainly didn’t make his life easy. That was Mo Johnston at that time. He was a confident character; somebody who thought he could take on the world.”

This was a key milestone for Rangers because Johnston was the first high-profile Catholic signing, effectively going against the grain of a policy against signing Catholic players that had been in place since before World War I. This opened a much larger player market for Rangers than they’d enjoyed for decades.

“There had been Catholic players at Rangers before, but in a much lower-profile capacity,” Rae said. “There were many Rangers fans at the time that were not at all open to signing Catholic players.”

Johnston eventually landed in Kansas City. From there, he led the Wizards to the MLS Cup title in 2000. In 2017, he was inducted as a Sporting Legend.

Russell and Johnston’s discussions continued, with Kansas City being brought up as a possible destination. Russell felt like he was a good fit for Sporting because he played in a similar system at Derby County.

Johnston declined an interview for this story because he wanted current players to do the talking. Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said that Johnston, a former Wizards teammate, gave him a call regarding Russell’s interest.

Vermes conducted a thorough scouting report on Russell, but it didn’t take long to see that this was an intriguing talent.

“I thought he could fit right away,” Vermes said. “I called him (Johnston) back and said, ‘hey look, if you guys can make it happen and he can get out of his club on a free (transfer) I’ll do it this upcoming season.’”

That is exactly what happened. Russell signed with Sporting on a free transfer in January 2018.

“It was pretty seamless,” Russell said, also acknowledging that he previously knew nothing about the club. “Everything just fit. I always feel like I made the right decision, not just coming out here (to MLS) but coming to KC.”

Since crossing the Atlantic, Russell has captured the attention of U.S. fans with an attractive style of play that creates havoc by dribbling straight at defenders. In more than 150 MLS appearances, Russell has scored 51 goals with 30 assists.

Russell believes the greatest connection between himself and Johnston, other than their strong Scottish accents, is their shared upbringing. And both have the same fire and desire to win.

“The areas we grew up in are pretty similar,” Russell said. “It’s not really something you can teach. It’s just something where your from that kind of molds you as a player.”

That desire helped Russell earn the captain’s armband with Sporting KC in 2021 after the departure of Matt Besler.

“He’s been a great player for us in so many ways,” Vermes said of Russell. “On the field, off the field. He’s a leader of the team, he’s the captain. So he’s definitely grown into being one of the main guys in the team for sure.”

Being coached by a tough manager like Vermes is nothing new for Russell. He began his professional career at Dundee United under manager Craig Levein.

“Looking back now, at the time I felt that he was really hard on me, really strict,” Russell said of Levein. “But I knew that he saw the potential there. He saw the player there. Obviously, he was just trying to keep me grounded.”

Levein helped Russell remain focused even when facing adversity. Joining Dundee United as a youth player, Russell’s time at the club was instrumental in shaping his career and keeping his temperament in check — he was known to have a strong personality compared to others his age.

“At times I felt like I was unfairly treated and it made me fight back,” Russell said. “I think he (Levein) had seen that and used that to his advantage, as well.”

Now in his fifth season with Sporting, Russell is still a loyal follower of Celtic, sharing that he recently purchased the club’s new home and away jerseys. Highlights of his trips back to Scotland during the offseason include going to Celtic games and traveling with them in European competitions when possible.

Russell passed Johnston and fellow Scot John Spencer late last season to become the league’s highest-scoring Scottish player. The next target for the 32-year-old is to become Sporting’s all-time leading goalscorer: His current tally of 51 goals trails only Preki’s lofty 81.

Even though Russell’s in Kansas City and Johnston’s based in Florida, they still talk on a weekly basis before and after many of Russell’s matches. Most of their conversations revolve around MLS, rarely delving into the rivalry that splits their hometown of Glasgow.

“He’s definitely someone that I’ve created a really good relationship with and one that even after I’m finished we’ll stay in contact and spend a bit of time together when we can,” Russell said.

More than four years have passed since Russell asked that pointed question at dinner. And even with Johnston’s history as a player in their native land, Russell greatly admires Johnston for his mentorship.

