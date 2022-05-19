Showtime Salloi: Sporting KC bounces back, beats Colorado for first MLS win since March

Daniel Salloi scored twice Wednesday night as Sporting Kansas City beat the visiting Colorado Rapids 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

The outcome was a welcome development for the MLS home team after a 7-2 loss at Portland last weekend. It was also Sporting’s first league win since March 26.

Salloi started the party early after a quick restart from Uri Rosell, giving him the ball in space for a drive at the Rapids’ backline. His dribbling move turned around Lalas Abubakar, allowing Salloi to rip home his first goal of the match.

Colorado equalized through an odd sequence in front of Tim Melia’s Sporting KC goal, as Lucas Esteves put home a rebound between a pair of Sporting defenders.

The match brought an unwelcome development on the injury front, as Sporting’s Nikola Vujnovic went down untouched in the 34th minute, clutching the back of his ankle. He was subbed off immediately for Marinos Tzionis.

Salloi’s goal in the 50th minute gave Sporting the lead for good. Kortne Ford’s excellent pass to Salloi sent him free on goal.

The Sporting KC backline held strong for well over 40 minutes.

A late fracas erupted when Salloi tried to delay a restart; resulting cards meant both teams ended the match with nine players on the field. Salloi and Andreu Fontas were sent off, as was Esteves. Colorado’s Aaron Trusty had been sent off a few minutes earlier.

Sporting KC next plays at the San Jose Earthquakes at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday.