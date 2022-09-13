Sporting CP vs Tottenham: Kick-off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Tottenham return to action on Tuesday night with a trip to face Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Following the postponement of their weekend game against Manchester City, Antonio Conte takes his side to Portugal in a game confirmed by the club as going ahead.

The early evening kick-off pits Spurs against the other side in Group D to have won their opening game as Lisbon crushed Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. It has otherwise been a mixed season for the club, which sits fifth in the Primeira Liga table.

A late brace from Richarlison earned Tottenham a win against Marseille last time out with Conte’s men still yet to lose this season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Sporting CP vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 5.45pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Lisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch Sporting CP vs Tottenham

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Sporting CP vs Tottenham team news

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has admitted he has selection headaches in attack ahead of Spurs’ clash with Sporting Lisbon.

Brazil forward Richarlison has hit red-hot form recently after starting most of the season on the bench, scoring twice against Marseille last week.

It has forced Conte to consider breaking up his front-three from last season - Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min - that proved so effective.

Kulusevski was the man to miss out last week against Marseille and Conte has more dilemmas ahead of Tuesday’s game in Lisbon.

“For sure I think every manager likes this kind of problem,” he said. “It means up front we have four players for three places.

Sporting CP vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs should not worry about rust after receiving what could prove to be a welcome moment of respite in their busy schedule. Some may settle for a point in Lisbon but the Premier League club should have too much for their opponents.

A 1-0 Tottenham win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams are yet to meet in competitive action.