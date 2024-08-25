Sporting concerned Arsenal will trigger €100m striker clause in final days

Arsenal have reportedly rekindled their interest in Viktor Gyökeres as the Swedish striker’s explosive form at Sporting CP has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

With just days left in the transfer window, Sporting officials are increasingly concerned that a club like Arsenal, Chelsea, or PSG could trigger the player’s €100 million release clause according to Portuguese paper, Correio da Manhã.

24 August 2024 Correio da Manhã Weekend

The 26-year-old forward has been in sensational form, scoring six goals and providing three assists in just four games this season. That’s on the back of 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 games last season.

This kind of output has reignited interest from Europe’s elite clubs, with Arsenal among those monitoring the situation closely.

Initially, interest in Gyökeres cooled after the striker underwent surgery on his left knee before preseason, raising concerns over his fitness.

However, his rapid return to top form has silenced those doubts and made him one of the most sought-after strikers in the final stretch of the window.

Sporting Lisbon’s Swedish forward #09 Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the Portuguese league football match between Sporting CP and Rio Ave FC at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on August 9, 2024.(Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sporting manager Rúben Amorim acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Gyökeres’ future, pointing to the €100 million release clause as a potential safeguard. “The clause gives us some security,” Amorim said, but he admitted that anything could happen as the transfer window draws to a close.

Gyökeres himself, while comfortable with the thought of staying in Lisbon, conceded after his hat-trick against Farense that “anything can happen until the market closes.”

Sporting Lisbon’s Swedish forward #09 Viktor Gyokeres runs with the ball during the Portuguese league football match between Sporting CP and Rio Ave FC at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on August 9, 2024. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of a forward has been ongoing, with Mikel Arteta eager to add more firepower to his squad.

While the Gunners have options in attack, a prolific goalscorer like Gyökeres would offer both depth and versatility that is so desperately needed with Gabriel Jesus’s fitness far from guaranteed for the season.

Sporting’s fear is that Arsenal, with their financial clout, could make a late move to secure the Swede.

It’s worth noting that Sporting’s primary focus in the transfer market remains on securing a replacement should Gyökeres leave. Their top target, Fotis Ioannidis, is reportedly close to signing a contract extension with Panathinaikos, further complicating Sporting’s plans.

The transfer window in Portugal remains open until September 2nd but closes in England at 11pm August 30th, giving clubs like Arsenal a small window to make a decisive move.

For now, Sporting will hope that their star striker stays put, but they remain wary of any last-minute offers from Europe’s giants.