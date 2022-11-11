What sport is on this weekend? Two World Cup finals headline bumper schedule

A big weekend lies ahead for England sides as cricket, rugby league and rugby union World Cups reach their concluding stages while Great Britain chase tennis history in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Here we look at what is happening this weekend and how the events can be watched.

Rugby Union

Women’s Rugby World Cup final: England vs New Zealand (Saturday 12 November, 6.30am)

England face host nation New Zealand in an eagerly-awaited final at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

New Zealand are the defending champions, but England are ranked number one in the world and have won 30 successive games.

England are seeking to win the competition for a third time.

How to watch: Live on ITV.

England take on New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final (Getty Images)

Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals: England vs Australia (Saturday 12 November, 10am)

Great Britain pulled off a remarkable 3-0 victory over Spain in Glasgow to reach the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in 41 years.

The 12-team tournament continues on Saturday with the semi-finals, where Anne Keothavong’s team will face Australia. Great Britain have never won the competition but are one win away from contesting Sunday’s final.

How to watch: Live on BT Sport, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Rugby League

Men’s World Cup semi-final: England vs Samoa (Saturday 12 November, 2.30pm)

Aiming to make a second successive World Cup final, England play Samoa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday – a team they thumped 60-6 in their group stage opener, with Australia and New Zealand contesting the other last-four encounter.

The final is at Old Trafford on November 19.

How to watch: Live on BBC One.

Wheelchair World Cup semi-final: England vs Wales (Sunday 13 November, 2.30pm)

England are also through to the semi-finals of the men’s wheelchair tournament, where they will face Wales in Sheffield.

England topped their group with three wins from three, while Wales finished second in their pool behind reigning champions France.

The winners will go through to next Friday’s final.

How to watch: Live on BBC Two.

England are through to the semi-finals of the men’s wheelchair tournament (PA)

Cricket

Men’s T20 World Cup final: England vs Pakistan (Sunday 13 November, 8am)

England secured a place in the men’s T20 World Cup final with a spectacular 10-wicket victory over India in Adelaide.

Alex Hales led the way with an undefeated 86, and England now meet Pakistan in Sunday’s Melbourne final. England won the competition in 2010 and were runners-up in 2016.

How to watch: Live on Sky Sports and Channel 4.