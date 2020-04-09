SportSG launches $2m grant for sports industry to create home-based activities

PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SINGAPORE — Sport Singapore (SportSG) launched this year’s Active Enabler Programme (AEP) with a grant budget of $2 million for the sports industry to create home-based activities and programmes in the months of April and May.

As part of the sports governing body’s annual GetActive! Singapore campaign, the first call for proposals was launched on Thursday (9 April) for digital content and virtual activities to help Singaporeans stay active at home and socially connected during the enhanced safe distancing period to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Themed “GetActive!@Home”, proposals could cover online infotainment videos, physical exercise and movement series, talkshows, workshops covering a wide spectrum of health and wellness topics, and/or virtual activities such as games and challenges. These digital content can either be enjoyed individually or among household members.

“We want to unite with our industry partners to bring their expertise and experience to develop engaging and fun content that will enable Singaporeans to stay active and socially connected online,” said SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin.

“Sport professionals and businesses can also take this opportunity to develop new capabilities, alternative service delivery channels and business models to better equip themselves for a new generation of digitally savvy sport participants.”

Selected proposals will receive up to 100 per cent support. All projects must comply with the latest COVID-19 safe distancing advisories and guidelines.

Information on the AEP GetActive!@Home grant is available at getactive.sg. Submission portal will be open from 14 April.

