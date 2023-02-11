Is sport preparing for the return of Russia?

Mariya Lasitskene - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

It is a mark of how important sport has become in the war between Russia and Ukraine that Volodymyr Zelensky should personally prioritise an international summit on Friday of 35 sports ministers.

From the United States to Germany and Australia all the way back to Westminster, where the UK Government was chairing the conference call, a hush descended on proceedings when Zelensky, wearing his usual black hoodie, spoke.

The Ukraine president’s address was described as “powerful” and, with athletes from Russia and Belarus now looking increasingly likely to return to sport’s grandest stage – the Olympics Games next year – he outlined a grim riposte to claims that sport and politics should never mix.

“Terror and Olympism are two opposites – they cannot be combined,” said Zelensky, who said that 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches had already died since the Russian invasion last year. Ukraine's ministry of sport also say that 350 sports facilities have been destroyed, 40,000 athletes have been forced abroad and that 140,000 of their most promising young athletes have been left without training facilities.

Zelensky then made a direct link between the Olympics and those actively engaged in the war, telling ministers that numerous Russian athletes are associated with the clubs of the Russian army and security state agencies. And it is against this backdrop, he urged, that any sort of Russian participation in the Olympics simply “cannot be covered up with some pretended neutrality or a white flag”.

It followed a statement by the International Olympic Committee last week in which plans for a potential “pathway” to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris next year were outlined. In a significant move from the outright ban that the IOC had announced a year ago, it was suggested that athletes who have not publicly supported the war could compete under a neutral flag.

This had been the IOC’s approach at the Tokyo Olympics less than two years ago when, in response to Russian doping, 335 athletes were permitted to compete and what was called ‘the Russian Olympic Committee’ finished with 71 medals – behind only the United States and China.

With the work of the Russian composer Tchaikovsky still played during gold medal presentations, and athletes wearing the striking red, blue and white colours, the practical experience of a ‘neutral’ ban has already been widely dismissed.

It is a subject directly addressed by Dame Katherine Grainger, the chair of Olympic-funding body UK Sport, in the ‘Great British Bosses’ podcast that will be broadcast on Monday. “The neutral flag has never felt particularly neutral because we still see Russian flags in stadiums,” said Grainger. “The Russian athletes will often feel very proud of Russia, and we know sport is used as a showcase of force, of success and of pride in that country. It feels very uncomfortable that a nation at war could still be celebrating success on a global stage. Although many people say politics shouldn’t be in sport, it feels that when wars are happening, you can’t pretend sport can be immune to that, and you have to be honest with the role it can or should play.”

The United States anti-doping chief Travis Tygart also spoke for many when he called the Russia 'ban' at Tokyo a “farce” and predicted that it would have little impact on Russia's wider behaviour.

As expected, there was considerable support on Friday for Zelensky’s intervention.

“Russia has destroyed Ukrainian sporting infrastructure and stopped opportunities for Ukrainian athletes,” said the British Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer. “There is danger here that the world wishes to move on and back to business as usual.”

A unified statement on behalf of the 36 countries is imminent, with Lithuania's minister for sport saying that the group will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the 2024 Olympics. That might sound like pressure that the IOC will find impossible to resist but seasoned Olympic analysts immediately noted that the word ‘boycott’ remained absent from any of the statements.

British athletes have never boycotted an Olympics previously and it was noticeable this week that the IOC should forcefully respond when that course of action was specifically suggested by Ukraine. The IOC claim that a boycott would be a "violation of the Olympic charter".

The window to resolve the issue is narrowing and other sporting governing bodies are facing their own major decisions. Wimbledon and the Lawn Tennis Association are in talks currently with both the government and international governing bodies ahead of a decision on the grass-court season that is expected to be taken by early April.

They took the isolated decision last year to ban players from Russia and Belarus, with the LTA ultimately fined a collective £1.44 million by the ATP and WTA.

Although the UK Government’s consistent guidance has not advocated an outright ban on Russian athletes competing as individuals, the call last year for overt assurances that they do not support Vladimir Putin’s policy goes a significant step further than the potential Olympic ‘pathway’ whereby silence on the issue should suffice.

With a patchwork of approaches currently evident across world sport, another looming event this summer in Great Britain is the cycling world championships that will be staged in Glasgow.

Until now, Russian riders have been permitted to compete professionally as individuals but not in events like the world championships where they would be riding for their country. There are no Russia or Belarus teams at the current European Track Championships but, at a UCI management meeting held last week, it was resolved to follow the IOC in following a potential pathway for neutral athletes to compete who have not been actively supporting the war in Ukraine.

In its statement, the UCI management committee specifically called on national governments “to respect the independence of the Olympic Movement”... and not to decide which athletes may or may not participate in international competitions solely on the basis of their nationality”.

The UCI’s management committee will meet again in May and, while it is unclear whether the position will change before the world championships in August, the potential collision course with the UK Government is obvious.

The wider direction of travel also appears clear. It is easy to forget that there are 206 IOC member nations and, for all the agreement among those who listened on Friday to Zelensky, others do take the view that no athlete should be excluded because of their government’s actions and question the consistency of sanctions in respect of this particular war. And, as one informed Olympic source explained: “The decision with respect to Paris will ultimately come down to two men: The French president Emmanuel Macron and the IOC president Thomas Bach.”