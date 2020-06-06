Sport: On this day... June 7

(Reuters) - ON THIS DAY -- JUNE 7





June 7, 1996

CRICKET - England batsman Nasser Hussain celebrates after scoring his maiden test century in the first innings of their match against India at Edgbaston.

Hussain scored 128 runs off 227 balls before being bowled out by pace bowler Javagal Srinath, setting up England's eight-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Hussain was the man of the match and would go on to be named captain of the team replacing Alec Stewart after their quarter-final exit from the 50-over World Cup later that year.





June 7, 2004

ICE HOCKEY- Tampa Bay Lightning's Brad Richards holds up the Stanley Cup after they defeated Calgary Flames 2-1 in Game 7 to win the NHL championship in Tampa.

Ruslan Fedotenko scored twice as Lightning held off Flames, winning the best-of-seven series four games to three.







June 7, 2006

SOCCER - Gareth Southgate poses for a photograph with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson after replacing Steve McClaren as the club's new manager.

Southgate's appointment had sparked controversy as the former Boro player did not have the required UEFA Pro Licence but the club argued that he had been unable to acquire all his coaching badges because of his playing career.

Southgate guided his side to a 12th-place finish in his first season at the helm and 13th a year later in the Premier League. However, Boro were relegated to the Championship the following season and Southgate was sacked in October 2009.





June 7, 2009

TENNIS - Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning his maiden French Open title beating Swede Robin Soderling 6-1 7-6 (1) 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros.

Federer's win in the claycourt showpiece meant he equalled Pete Sampras' record of 14 Grand Slams, becoming only the sixth man to win all four major tournaments.

"It was really not easy to deal with my emotions," said the 27-year-old Federer, who lost to world number one Rafa Nadal in the three previous finals. "It might be the greatest victory of my career."

Soderling had ended Nadal's four-year reign on the Paris clay in the fourth round.





June 7, 2009

GOLF - Tiger Woods bites his club after his second shot on the 11th hole during his Memorial Tournament win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods came from four strokes behind to seal his 67th PGA Tour victory with a dramatic birdie-birdie finish.

He won the tournament for a record fourth time with a 12-under total of 276, finishing ahead of fellow American Jim Furyk who rolled in a 22-foot birdie putt at the 18th for a 69.





June 7, 2012

ATHLETICS - Kenya's Milcah Chemos Cheywa leads the field through the water jump on her way to winning the 3,000 meters steeplechase at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo.

She recorded the fourth-fastest time ever of nine minutes and 7.14 seconds when she finished ahead of Ethiopia's Sofia Assefa and Hiwot Ayalew in second and third.

The Kenyan also won the bronze medal at the London Olympics that summer and followed it up with a gold at the World Championships the following year.





June 7, 2015

SOCCER - Barcelona players rejoice during an open-top bus celebration in Spain following their fifth Champions League title win after beating Juventus 3-1 in the final.

With the European Cup triumph, Barca wrapped up their season on a high, completing the treble by adding to their La Liga and Copa del Rey titles in coach Luis Enrique's first season at the Camp Nou.

It was the Spanish giants' second treble, with the first coming in the 2008-09 season under Pep Guardiola.





June 7, 2015

CYCLING - Bradley Wiggins in action during his UCI world hour record attempt, in which he succeeded by covering 54.526 km in the London Olympic velodrome to smash the mark set by fellow Briton Alex Dowsett.

Wiggins -- who undertook six weeks of intensive training -- pedalled his way into the history books by destroying the 52.937 km mark set by Dowsett in Manchester.

He covered 219 laps in 60 agonising minutes, maintaining his record-setting pace despite concerns about the slight slowing effect of high air pressure.





June 7, 2018

SOCCER - Portugal's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with skipper Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring their second goal in a 3-0 win over Algeria at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

Portugal's final warm-up match ahead of the World Cup in Russia proved to be a walk in the park, with forward Goncalo Guedes netting twice to stake his claim for a place in the starting line-up.

Ronaldo, making his only appearance in the warm-up friendlies, set up the second for Fernandes to head in.





June 7, 2019

SOCCER - Striker Marko Arnautovic celebrates Austria's winning goal against Slovenia during a Euro 2020 Group G qualifier at Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved the initial close range effort from Arnautovic before substitute Guido Burgstaller turned in the rebound in the 74th minute to hand Austria their first victory of the group stage.

Austria finished second in Group G to secure qualification before the 2020 championship was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





(Compiled by Manasi Pathak, Shrivathsa Sridhar and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)