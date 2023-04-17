Sport could be set for a summer of protest and disruption

A Just Stop Oil protester is removed after jumping on the table and throwing orange powder during the match between Robert Milkins against Joe Perry during day three of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, - Mike Egerton/PA

It was not what anyone was expecting at the Crucible. As Robert Milkins and Joe Perry were playing their first-round tie in the World Snooker Championship, suddenly the quiet, studious atmosphere was broken by a shouty intruder running down on to the arena floor. He proceeded to sit on the table and throw a tin of orange powder over the green baize. The purpose of his incursion was immediately clear by the message on the T-shirt of the man as he sat, with his back to the television cameras, in amongst the unpotted balls. Just Stop Oil, it read. This was a protest, and a political one at that.

After Saturday’s failed attempt by animal rights activists to prevent the running of the Grand National, the worry is that those with causes to proselytise appear to have singled out the nation’s grand sporting events as a canvas for their preaching. Are we now in for a summer of sporting disruption?

Sadly that is the fear. Especially as snooker seemed a wholly unexpected choice for the anarchistic prevention of other people's fun. While the animal rights mob at Aintree were keen to stop an event they regard as cruel, snooker is not exactly renowned as a consumer of fossil fuel. But that is not the point. In this instance there was no correlation between the victim and the cause.

Unlike other campaigns, such as the the efforts by some at the Qatar World Cup to enter the stadiums wearing rainbow hats to point out the country’s unenlightened attitude to homosexuality, the man throwing the powder can have had nothing against the sport he had targeted. He was doing it simply because he knew the television cameras would be there. Snooker is not in protesters' sights, they do not want to put potting the black out of existence: it’s our cars they want to undermine.

And in a sense it was ever thus. Sport provides the perfect megaphone for the committed to preach their cause, especially when the eyes of the world are trained on the event. It has been going on for more than a century. Back in 1913, a 40-year-old teacher called Emily Wilding Davison ran in front of the King’s horse, Anmer, at the Derby and was immediately trampled to death. She was not trying to prevent the race from happening. Rather she was attempting to attach a Suffragette flag to the horse’s bridle, to bring publicity to her cause. Though it was another 15 years before women were granted the same voting rights as men, in her violent death, she became a martyr for women’s rights.

A more successful protest that had nothing to do with the sport assaulted, came in 1975 at Headingley just before the final day of the fifth Ashes test. Overnight a bunch of intruders broke into the ground and dug up the wicket. The match had to be abandoned. The vandals etched into the turf the words “Free George Davis”. They were campaigning to have their mate released from prison after he had been convicted for an armed robbery he insisted he had not committed.

As a protest it may have infuriated the many thousands anticipating the outcome of a finely balanced test match, but it worked. The following May Davis was released from prison after the then Home Secretary Roy Jenkins, alerted by the publicity, became convinced his conviction was unsafe. Not that Davis had much time to enjoy watching any cricket after his release: he was jailed for 10 years for armed robbery in 1977, then, after his release sent down again for another sting.

But this is the point of the protest: publicity. Like the young Kurd who had ran on to the Old Trafford pitch during a European Cup tie in 1993 carrying a burning Turkish flag (and felt the full force of a Peter Schmeichel rugby tackle in the process) the idea is to use the moment when the focus of the world is on a sporting event to raise a preferred issue. And nothing offers an opportunity quite as much as sport. In the arena, everyone is looking. Everyone is focused.

The depressing news for sports lovers is their enjoyment is at risk simply to serve someone else’s agenda. Though anyone attempting further disruption this summer should be warned. At Aintree on Saturday, there was little sympathy for the protesters. Minds were not being changed by their actions. The opposite: the young Liverpudlians letting their hair down were not happy about having their fun compromised. It was lucky for the protestors the police got to them before the disgruntled racing enthusiasts. Future disruptors must hope there is plenty of security around when they make their incursions. If nothing else just to protect them from the wrath they will undoubtedly be incurring.