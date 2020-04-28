Deal alert: Save up to $90 on running and training shoes with Sport Chek's latest sale

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

When it comes to doing workouts in and around your home, a good source of motivation can start with the right apparel and gear. After all, when you look good, you feel good. And if you ask me, a good place to start is with footwear.

The proper pair of shoes should help support the movements of high-intensity interval training. Whether you’re trying to keep up with the pace during jump squats and burpees, or breaking a sweat doing laps around the neighbourhood, your shoes should include innovative design features for ultimate comfort.



In case you’re looking for a new pair, Sport Chek is currently offering up to $90 off select running and training shoes for both women and men — but only for a limited time.

If you’re looking for inspiration, scroll through our picks of the sale below which include reputable brands like Nike, New Balance and more.



Women

Saucony Women's Freedom 3 Running Shoes

This bright and colourful pair features a low profile stance with lots of ground grip and natural flexibility lets you instinctively react throughout your run.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $110 (originally $200)

ASICS Women's GEL Excite 7 Trail Running Shoes

Stylish and functional, this pink pair is made with GEL™ technology for durability, comfort and impact. while its jacquard mesh upper is made for breathability and support.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $70 (originally $110)

Reebok Women's HIIT TR Training Shoes

As its name insists, this Reebok style is specially designed for HIIT workouts. Its mesh upper features a pillow around the collar for a locked-in fit and the flexible outsole provides dependable grip on slippery gym floors.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $84 (originally $120)

Nike Women's Legend React 2 Glam Dunk - Burgundy/Grey/White

Nike Reacts are designed to provide a soft feel and responsive cushioning that offers plenty of energy return. The midsole height is increased from the original to add more foam underfoot.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $110 (originally $135)

Under Armour Women's HOVR Sonic 3 Running Shoes

For runners who need flexibility, cushioning and versatility, this shoe features UA HOVR™ technology which provides “zero-gravity feel” to maintain energy return that helps eliminate impact step after step.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $90 (originally $120)

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Rise v2 Running Shoes

The Fresh Foam of these shoes is engineered for precision comfort and provides an ultra-cushioned and lightweight ride.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $80 (originally $120)





Men

Saucony Men's Hexarun Freedom 3 Running Shoes

A low profile stance with lots of ground grip and natural flexibility, these shoes lets you instinctively react throughout your run. The FORMFIT mesh upper stretches and adapts for the ultimate light and unrestrained feeling.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $110 (originally $200)

Adidas Men's Game Day Running Shoes

These versatile Adidas shoes feature energized cushioning and a locked-down fit for nimble agility. The underfoot, a turf-inspired outsole, delivers great grip no matter where you’re prepping to work or play.

SHOP IT: Spork Chek, $70 (originally $110)

ASICS Men's Gel Contend Sheet Training Shoes

Offering excellent support while running and lasting support, this pair is designed with an internal heel counter and overlays that help to hold the foot in place while the rubber outsole and toe reinforcement give this shoe better durability.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $60 (originally $90)

Nike Men's Legend React 2 Running Shoes - Black/White

Made for runners who are ready to go the distance in comfort, the Nike Men’s Legend React 2 Running Shoe features breathable mesh in the upper and a full-length foam midsole that provides stability and cushioning on every mile.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $100 (originally $135)

New Balance Men's FuelCell Echo Running Shoes

Designed with a TPU heel counter for performance lockdown, this par sits above a supportive and a new and improved responsive full-length FuelCell midsole that provides New Balance’s pinnacle propulsion and energy return.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $90 (originally $120)

ASICS Men's GEL-Cumulus 20 Medium Running Shoes - Grey/Black

This ASICS running shoe has been totally reimagined with an emphasis on weight reduction whilst maintaining performance and ride. Made with an energetic foam formulation, it provides supreme bounce thanks to a unique elastomer compound making the GEL-CUMULUS 20 the lightest to date, according to the brand.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $100 (originally $160)

