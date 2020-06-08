Sport Chek's Father's Day gift guide makes it easy to find the best gifts on any budget

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Getty Images.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The time has come to celebrate dads - and grandads, uncles, and all the other amazing father figures in our lives this Father’s Day. This year, an easy way to show them that you care is with the gift of quality time or a heartfelt note to let them know that you’re thinking about them, especially after many months apart.

Another way to show your appreciation is with a thoughtful gift, and all the better if it’s from one of Dad’s favourite stores: Sport Chek.

The Canadian retailer knows that it can be tricky to find the perfect present, which is why they’ve put together the ultimate gift guide that’s filled with endless inspiration to help you out.

ALSO SEE: Unique Father's Day gift ideas that are sure to make dad smile this year

With gifts at every price point and for every type of dad, you can knock Father’s Day shopping off of your to-do list thanks to their convenient one-stop online shop. You’ll find gifts for sporty dads, techy dads, wellness enthusiasts, adventurers and more.

They’ve even broken their gift ideas down by price, so even if you’re working with a more modest budget, you can still find something to make Dad smile. Scroll through to find some of our favourite picks, and get shopping - you only have until June 21 after all.

PTP MyoSphere. Image via Sport Chek.

Let dad work on his sore muscles with a satisfying at-home massage by using this high density Myofascial Release ball.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $22

Stance Men's Nirvana Face Crew Socks. Image via Sport Chek.

Have him relive his youth with these fun socks that pay homage to Nirvana and their iconic smiley face logo.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $22

Spalding Raptor Courtside Basketball. Image via Sport Chek.

Challenge him to a game of one-on-one and relive the glory of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship-winning season.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $20

Yeti Rambler 20 Oz Tumbler. Image via Sport Chek.

If your dad can’t start the day without his morning cup of coffee, he’ll love this insulated tumbler that can keep him caffeinated throughout the day.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $40

Footjoy Weathersof 2018 Right Handed Golf Glove. Image via SPort Chek.

Help dad work on his swing now that golf clubs and driving ranges are open to the public.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $27

Ripzone Men's Wallace T Shirt. Image via Sport Chek.

This button-up shirt can easily be dressed up or down, and he’ll love its laid-back look and feel for the summer.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $40

Manduka Begin Yoga Mat. Image via Sport Chek.

If one of his goals is to hone his yoga skills, a new mat may be just the encouragement he needs to fit in his daily practice.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $65

JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Image via Sport Chek.

For top-quality sound from anywhere, this waterproof speaker provides up to 10 hours of sound in an ultra portable package.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $80

O'Neill Men's Bonded Full Zip Hoodie. Image via Sport Chek.

He'll lounge comfortably all year long in this zip-up hooded sweatshirt made from super-soft fleece.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $70

HoMedics UV-Clean Portable Sanitizer Bag. Image via Sport Chek.

He can keep his phone, keys, and wallet clean and disinfected while he’s on-the-go thanks to a portable sanitizer that uses the power of UV light to kill germs and bacteria in just one minute.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $120

Pur Serenity 15lb Weighted Cooling Blanket. Image via Sport Chek.

A good night’s sleep is extremely important, and this cooling weighted blanket promotes rest and relaxation without overheating.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $150

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes. Image via SPort Chek.

The newest addition to his growing sneaker collection is sure to be a hit this Father’s Day.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $250

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.