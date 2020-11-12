Sport Chek's Early Black Friday Event is on now: Save up to 60% on gear for the whole family

Looking for more gift guides, shopping inspiration and holiday deals? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Black Friday has come early this year, and if you’re on the lookout for deals on clothes, shoes, or sports equipment, you’re not going to want to skip Sport Chek’s epic sale.
The retailer just released a selection of early Black Friday deals on select brands and styles, so you can skip the rush and stock up on everything you’ll need to tackle this winter.
Picks from top brands like Adidas, Columbia and Under Armour are included in the sale, so you can bet that things are going to sell quickly.
Take a look at some of the top sale buys to add to cart below, and get in on these deals while you can.
Adidas Men's Kaptir Shoes
A knit upper adds a comfy sock-like feel to these shoes, offering the perfect amount of stretch to keep you feeling your best when you’re on your feet.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $77 (originally $110)
Keds Women's Camp Boots
Got winter on the mind? Get ready for the season with these all-weather boots that feature a fuzzy faux shearling liner for extra warmth.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $90 (originally $130)
Columbia Women's Carson Pass II Omni-Heat Jacket
A warm winter jacket is a must have for Canadian weather, and finding one that rings in under $200 is even sweeter.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $155 (originally $260)
Quiksilver Men's Snappy Buffalo Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt
Classic flannel is perfect for the holiday season, or for a stylish winter look.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $36 (originally $60)
Champion Women's Sportswear Powerblend Graphic Hoodie
Add to your growing collection of hoodies and sweatshirts with this ultra-comfy graphic sweater.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $33 (originally $55)
CCM Tacks 9060 Senior Hockey Skates
Hockey season is just around the corner, so why not get ready with a fresh pair of skates to enjoy it with.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $160 (originally $230)
Marmot Midpines 4-Person Tent
Now is the time to take advantage of huge savings on seasonal items, like this 4-person tent that you can set aside for next summer.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $300 (originally $450)
Woods Men's Bennington Down Insulator Jacket
A lightweight packable coat is always a good idea to have on hand, and right now you can score this one from Woods for half price.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $100 (originally $200)
CCM Jetspeed Pro Grip Senior Hockey Stick
Whether you prefer to play on the road or on the ice, make sure to pick up this hockey stick while you can.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $100 (originally $200)
