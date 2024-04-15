Sport calendar 2024: Paris Olympics, men’s Euros and much more

A big year ahead for (clockwise from top left) Simone Biles, Harry Kane, Dina Asher-Smith, Iga Swiatek, Jos Buttler and Max Verstappen (Getty)

The upcoming months will provide no shortage of action across the world of sport, with a host of major international tournaments taking place in 2024 - such as the Paris Olympics, European Championship and the T20 Cricket World Cup - as well as the usual annual schedules of major disciplines and one-off events.

Below is our sporting calendar for the year, comprising everything from football, rugby and Formula One to the biggest dates to watch out for across athletics, golf, horse racing and plenty more besides. Will you seek out Euro 2024 or the Copa America? A cricket World Cup final or the Tour de France? Fans will be spoilt for choice over the next 12 months.

This calendar will be updated throughout the sporting year as dates or locations are confirmed, with some events such as the Women’s T20 World Cup not yet fixed in place.

January

4-7 Golf The Sentry at Kapalua

8-13 Tennis Adelaide International

13 Football Africa Cup of Nations starts: Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau

13 Formula E Season 10 starts, Mexico City

14-28 Tennis Australian Open

18-21 Golf Dubai Desert Classic

18-21 Golf Women’s Tournament of Champions

20 MMA UFC 297

25 Cricket India vs England first Test starts

February

Rugby Union: England face Wales at Twickenham in the Six Nations on 2 February (Getty)

1-4 Golf Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill

2 Rugby union Six Nations:France vs Ireland

2-4 Tennis Davis Cup qualifiers

3 Rugby union Six Nations: Italy vs England, Wales vs Scotland

10 Rugby union Six Nations: Scotland vs France, England vs Wales

11 Rugby union Six Nations:Ireland vs Italy

11 Football Africa Cup of Nations final

11 NFL Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

15-18 Golf The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

17 Boxing Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

17 MMA UFC 298

24 Rugby union Six Nations: Ireland vs Wales, Scotland vs England

25 Rugby union Six Nations: France vs Italy

25 Football Carabao Cup final

March

2 F1 Bahrain GP

6-17 Tennis BNP Paribas Open

9 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

7-10 Golf Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

9 Rugby union Six Nations: Italy vs Scotland, England vs Ireland

9 MMA UFC 299

10 Rugby union Six Nations: Wales vs France

16 Rugby union Six Nations: Wales vs Italy, Ireland vs Scotland, France vs England

15 Horse racing Gold Cup at Cheltenham

19-31 Tennis Miami Open

21 Football Euro 2024 qualifying play-off semi-finals

24 F1 Australian GP

23 Football Copa America qualifying play-offs

26 Football Euro 2024 qualifying play-off finals

April

Horse racing: Could Derek Fox and Corach Rambler win again at the Grand National? (Getty)

5 Cricket County Championship starts

7 F1 Japanese GP

7 Football EFL Trophy final

7-14 Tennis Monte Carlo Masters

10 Snooker World Snooker Championship at the Crucible starts

11-14 Golf The Masters at Augusta National

12-14 Tennis Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

13 Horse racing Grand National at Aintree

15 Athletics Boston Marathon

18-21 Golf RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

18-21 Golf Women’s Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods

21 F1 Chinese GP

20 Athletics Diamond League starts, Xiamen, China

21 Athletics London Marathon

23-5 May Tennis Madrid Open

May

4 Horse racing Kentucky Derby at Louisville, Kentucky

4 Cycling Giro d’Italia starts

23 April - 5 Tennis Madrid Open

5 F1 Miami GP

6 Snooker World Snooker Championship at the Crucible ends

9-12 Golf Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow

12 Football Women’s FA Cup final

16-19 Golf PGA Championship at Valhalla

19 F1 Emilia Romagna GP

18 RU Gallagher Premiership final day

19 Football Premier League final day

22 Football Europa League final in Dublin

24 Rugby Union Challenge Cup final in London

26 F1 Monaco GP

25 Football FA Cup final

25 Rugby Union Champions Cup final in London

26 Cycling Giro d’Italia ends

26-9 June Tennis Roland Garros

29 Football Europa Conference League final in Athens

30-2 June Golf US Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club

June

Football: The draw for Euro 2024 in Germany (Getty)

26 May - 9 Tennis Roland Garros

1 Football Champions League final at Wembley

4 Cricket ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starts

6-9 Golf The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village

9 F1 Canadian GP

7-12 Athletics European Championships in Rome

13-16 Golf US Open at Pinehurst Resort

14 Football Euro 2024 starts: Germany vs Scotland

15-16 Motor racing 24 Hours of Le Mans

17-23 Tennis Queen’s Club Championships

20-23 Golf Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands

20-23 Golf Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club

20 Football 2024 Copa America starts

23 F1 Spanish GP

22 Horse racing Gold Cup at Ascot

30 F1 Austrian GP

29 Cycling Tour de France starts

30 Cricket ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final

July

1-14 Tennis Wimbledon Championships

7 F1 British GP

10 Cricket England vs West Indies first Test starts

11-14 Golf Women’s Amundi Championship at Evian

12 Athletics Diamond League, Monaco

14 Football Euro 2024 final

14 Football 2024 Copa America final

18-21 Golf The Open at Royal Troon

21 F1 Hungarian GP

20 Athletics Diamond League, London

21 Cycling Tour de France ends

21 Formula E Season ten finale, London

28 F1 Belgian GP

26 Olympics Paris 2024 Games start

August

Olympics: Paris 2024 is set to dominate the summer (AFP via Getty)

11 Olympics Paris 2024 Games end

12-18 Cycling Tour de France Femmes

17 Cycling Vuelta a Espana starts

17 Football The 2024/25 Premier League season starts

22-25 Golf Women’s Open at St. Andrews

25 F1 Dutch GP

26-8 Sept Tennis US Open

28 Paralympics Paris 2024 Games start

September

26 Aug - 8 Tennis US Open

1 F1 Italian GP

8 Paralympics Paris 2024 Games end

8 Cycling Vuelta a Espana ends

11 Cricket England vs Australia T20 international starts

15 F1 Azerbaijan GP

13-15 Golf Women’s Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Club

13-14 Athletics Diamond League ends, Brussels

20 RL Super League final day

22 F1 Singapore GP

27-29 Golf Presidents Cup in Melbourne

29 Athletics Berlin Marathon

29 Cricket County Championship final day

October

Athletics: Sifan Hassan crosses the line at the 2023 Chicago Marathon (Getty)

12-20 Sailing America’s Cup

13 Athletics Chicago Marathon

20 F1 USA GP

27 F1 Mexican GP

November

3 F1 Brazilian GP

3 Athletics New York City Marathon

5 Horse racing Melbourne Cup at Victoria, Melbourne

23 F1 Las Vegas GP

December

F1: TheAbu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit (Getty)

1 F1 Qatar GP

8 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

