Sport’s bizarre traditions – and why Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions play every Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions have hosted a Thanksgiving-day game every year since 1945 - AP/Michael Conroy

It is Thanksgiving day and while for millions that will primarily mean copious amounts of turkey and stuffing, it will also mean plenty of football – of the American kind.

NFL games on the final Thursday in November have become a true sporting institution in the United States. Here, Telegraph Sport explores that tradition as well as a few others of a more peculiar kind.

NFL on Thanksgiving

Unlike in the UK, sport never really stops in the US. Our football, otherwise omnipresent, takes a break for Christmas Day and usually Christmas Eve too. The NFL and NBA think nothing of scheduling games for Dec 25, as well as on the fourth Thursday of November, Thanksgiving.

In the NFL that always means the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions hosting a game, a comforting constant in an ever-shifting sport. TV schedules are usually dictated by the reach and competence of a team, but through thick and thin (usually thin in the Lions’ case) those two teams occupy two of the three Thanksgiving NFL slots.

Initially they chose to schedule these games to raise profile and ticket sales. The Cowboys have played a game on Thanksgiving since 1966 in all bar two years, the Lions every year since 1945. This counts as an ancient tradition by American standards. And this year, at last, the Lions are worth watching. The Cowboys... well, everyone needs a break for some turkey.

Bottle-kicking

This Easter Monday custom does have quaint aspects. Its preamble, for instance, sees a giant hare pie paraded through the Leicestershire villages of Hallaton and Medbourne along with the “bottles” (smallish barrels) that become the object of an annual dust-up in the East Midlands countryside.

The bottle is chucked over the hedge during the game of bottle-kicking in Hallaton, Leicestershire - PA/Aaron Chown

The best-of-three contest involves a mass maul that passes over fields – and through fences, if required – and it is pure rough and tumble. There seem to be three outlawed offences: gouging, strangling and use of weapons. Otherwise, teams from Hallaton and Medbourne go all out to score points by shifting the barrels by any means necessary across a 1.6-kilometre stretch between two streams. Watching with a pint, I can attest, is not as painful.

Cycling’s concrete shower block

One of cycling’s great traditions involves a 1940s-built concrete shower block in northern France. After riding hundreds of kilometres along roads and dusty cobbled sectors, it is still the tradition for riders competing in Paris-Roubaix – or “The Hell of the North” as the spring classic is also known – to eschew the more modern offerings of their team buses and head instead to old cubicles of the Roubaix velodrome to wash off the grime.

Complete with pull-chains above the stalls, the post-race shower has become something of a photo opportunity. But it is all part of the occasion and there is no higher honour than to take part. Along with a commemorative cobblestone, the winner of the race gets his or her name engraved on a brass plaque within the block.

Boxing Day Test

Every four years down under, Boxing Day is renamed Pom-bashing day, in the expectation that England will wilt at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Just occasionally, such build-up makes the day more delicious for English fans. In 2010, James Anderson and Chris Tremlett skittled Australia for 98 before Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook led England to 157-0 at the close, with the MCG by then half-empty.

The Boxing Day Test at the MCG has become a seminal part of the festival period in Australia - REX/Michael Dodge

The Boxing Day Test is actually a more recent event than widely assumed: it became an annual event only in 1980. Yet its success, as a cultural occasion as much as a sporting one, points to the importance of yearly rituals in helping the Test game to remain vibrant.

Melbourne Cup

Lots of big races around the world would aspire to the certainty in the calendar of Australia’s Melbourne Cup, which is run on the first Tuesday of November.

Australia stops for the Melbourne Cup every November - Getty Images/Vince Caligiuri

Its sobriquet “the race that stops the nation” still holds true even as the sport comes under pressure from animal-rights activists and anti-gambling pressure groups. It is not a good day to do any business other than with your bookmaker; it is a public holiday in Melbourne and the rest of the country pretty much gets to take the day off. In state capitals across the nation people dress up as if they were going racing and hold Melbourne Cup parties.