A Question of Sport: Alex Scott announced as new host following Sue Barker departure

Alex Scott has been announced as the new host of A Question of Sport.

The former England footballer, who works as a pundit for the BBC Sport, will step into Sue Barker’s shoes on the long-running panel show.

The news was celebrated by Gary Lineker, who wrote that Scott was “smart, knowledgeable and perfectly qualified for the role”.

“Congratulations and good luck to @AlexScott on being the new host for Question Of Sport,” he tweeted. “Oh… and if you have a problem with Alex getting the job, you might just be part of the problem.”

In recent years, Scott has been a regular fixture on the BBC and last year competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

Scott’s new role as host follows a big shake up at A Question of Sport, after it was announced on Sunday (13 September) that Barker and team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell would be leaving the show.

Barker, who has presented the show since 1997, has since claimed that she was “removed” from the series, saying that “it would have been tough for me to walk away”.

The trio’s final series of A Question of Sport, a show which first aired in 1970, will be broadcast next year. Barker will stay on as the BBC’s face of Wimbledon.

