Sport Aircraft Market Worth US$ 37 million by 2028 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

Pune, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sport Aircraft Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Sport Aircraft Market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Sport Aircraft market size is estimated to be worth US$ 31 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 37 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the review period.

The Light Sport Aircraft are expected to grow at a CAGR of -1.46% from 39 million USD in 2017 to reach 34.7 million USD by 2025 in global market. The Light Sport Aircraft market is dispersion market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 50% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.



Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Special Light Sport Aircraft (S-LSA)

Experimental Light Sport Aircraft (E-LSA)

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Sport and Recreation

Flight Training

Aircraft Rental

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Sport Aircraft including: -

CubCrafters

Flight Design

Legend Aircraft

Tecnam

Cessna

Czech Sport Aircraft

Remos

Jabiru

CGS Aviation

Progressive Aerodyne

Aeroprakt

The Airplane Factory

BOT Aircraft

Aeroprakt Manufacturing

Ekolot

Kitfox Aircraft

LSA America

