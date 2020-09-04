Spooky spirits and pandemic portraits – the week in art

Exhibition of the week
Not Without My Ghosts: The Artist As Medium
The Victorian medium Georgiana Houghton created swirling abstract artworks that record her encounters in the spirit world. She and William Blake, who portrayed the spirit of Milton from “life”, are among the artists past and present in this survey of spooky inspiration, with Suzanne Treister, Louise Despont and more bringing the uncanny tale up to date.
• At the Drawing Room, London, from 10 September until 1 November.
Also showing
Barnett Freedman: Designs for Modern Britain
Freedman designed London Underground posters and illustrated books by Sassoon and Dickens. Fans of Ravilious and Nash will delight in this nostalgic trip to Lyons tea houses and pubs with Guinness prints.
• Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until 1 November.
Danh Vo: Chicxulub
“Can you help an old altar boy, father?” These and other words from The Exorcist are juxtaposed with a 17th-century carved Christ in one of Danh Vo’s conceptual artworks, mixing autobiography with big historical themes.
• White Cube Bermondsey, London, from 11 September until 2 November.
Image of the week
Artists’ heartfelt tributes to friends and relatives who battled through the Covid pandemic make for a striking outdoor portrait show at London’s Southbank Centre, even as hundreds of the arts centre’s own workers face redundancies.
What we learned
Starchitect Richard Rogers announced his retirement; we celebrated his thrilling work
Oxford’s ‘fake’ Rembrandt might be real after all
Syria’s blasted landmarks are rising again
The Whitney Museum sparked a fresh controversy
Sarah Cooper and Nina Gorfer photographed striking refugee women
Alex McBride captured how Britons are holidaying at home
A Frank Lloyd Wright desert home sold for more than $7m
Graphic scores explore what music looks like
A Francis Bacon work will get its first showing in UK
Ahoy! Donegal locals launch a campaign to turn a beached boat into work of art
This year’s LensCulture critics’ choice winners were announced
The best photojournalism is on show in Perpignan
Enda Bowe climbed a bonfire in Belfast
Picasso’s late works lay bare his decline
Christina Stohn headed deep into the Black Forest …
… while the Basque festival Getxophoto headed outdoors
Guardian podcasts delved into the mystery of Salvator Mundi
Masterpiece of the week
Henry VII and Henry VIII (Cartoon for the Whitehall Mural), 1536-37, by Hans Holbein the Younger
Holbein’s employer Henry VIII stands like a great wall of power in this mesmerising lifesize drawing, showing off his impressive codpiece and hunting dagger as he stares at you with little piggy eyes. He is a royal monster reeking of tyranny. This design is all that survives of a mural of the Tudor dynasty that Holbein painted in Whitehall Palace, most important of London’s royal residences in the Tudor and Stuart age, now vanished beneath government buildings. It was said the painting was so realistic it terrified people. But who is that grey figure behind the wife-killing king? It is the ghost of his father, Henry VII. In a Freudian act of triumph, the all-too-living Henry VIII relegates his father to a pale spectre.
• National Gallery, London (on loan from National Portrait Gallery).
Don’t forget
To follow us on Twitter: @GdnArtandDesign.
Sign up to the Art Weekly newsletter
If you don’t already receive our regular roundup of art and design news via email, please sign up here.