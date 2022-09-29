Spooky season: How to stay in the 'Hocus Pocus' cottage this Halloween near Salem, Massachusetts

Beginning Oct. 12, 2022, travelers can book a stay in Salem, Mass., at a cottage recreated to mimic the "Sanderson sister's" home portrayed in the 1993 Hocus Pocus movie.

Looking for your next autumn adventure? You can soon stay in a recreation of the Sanderson sisters’ cottage from the the classic Halloween movie "Hocus Pocus."

Nestled in the historic woods near Salem, Massachusetts, the cottage is “as though it’s been frozen in time for 300 years," complete with creaky wooden boards, a cauldron, decorative black cats and cupboards filled with "blood of owl and herb that’s red," according to the listing on Airbnb. The bathroom is a “modern outhouse” just outside the cottage.

The cost for one night is $31, not including taxes and fees. Guests will also have a screening of "Hocus Pocus 2," which begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

The Sanderson sisters – Mary (Kathy Najimy, far left), Winifred (Bette Midler) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) – return to Salem in the family-friendly Halloween sequel "Hocus Pocus 2."

Here's a look at this spooky spot, which you can book here beginning on Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. ET.

The exterior of the Sanderson sister's cottage includes a "water wheel."

A black "cat" protects an entrance to the cottage.

The Sanderson sister's spell book is seen nearby shelves of "potions."

The interior of a recreation of the Sanderson sister's cottage in Hocus Pocus.

A recreation of Mary Sanderson's bed is surrounded by ivy, photos, candles and decorative skull.

A smokey cauldron in the living room of the "Sanderson sister's" cottage.

