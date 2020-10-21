Spooky Scorpio Season Wants You To Lean Into Your Magical Side

We’re arguably in one of the most intense times of 2020. We’re inching closer and closer to the presidential election. We’re nervously waiting and watching to see if a second wave of COVID-19 is coming. Tensions are running high. And Scorpio season, which arrives on October 22, typically would be adding fuel to the fire. But this year, that’s not necessarily the case.

The Scorpion is the most deep and intense sign of the zodiac. But 2020’s Scorpio season is actually a bit mellower than usual, says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. “Once the Sun leaves Libra, it will finally be free from the stressful squares from the Capricorn planets,” she explains. So while Scorpio season is usually a time of brooding and mystery, thanks to Mars retrograde, this year’s energy looks a little different — lighthearted, even.

That said, we should expect some surprises, especially around Halloween’s blue moon, which ushers in the unexpected, according to Montúfar. The end of October also brings a witchy energy that’s really right on brand for Halloween. “Loving Venus will be in Libra, creating all sorts of opportunities for inviting more magic in our lives,” she says. “In fact, combined with the sun in Scorpio, Venus in Libra is the ultimate transit all witches and empaths have been expecting to perform and practice ritualistic magic.” Use this spooky time of year to take a swing at manifesting, trying out some candle magic, and maybe even getting in a tea leaf reading. The energy here is potent, and you’ll want to make the most of it.

Now for the not-so-great news. “The first 12 days of the Scorpio season leading up to the 2020 election will be the most intense period,” Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, tells Refinery29. “We can expect people to dig deeper into the issues. This is also the time new information about the candidates may be exposed — but whether it is true or not is a different story.” Pay attention to what’s going on during this time, and don’t believe everything you hear. Do the research yourself.

The last Mercury retrograde of 2020 ends right on Election Day. Astrologer Lisa Stardust predicts that this transit will lead to delays in announcing a winner of the election. “This also means that we will be dealing with the post-retrograde shadow, aka retroshade, until the end of Scorpio season, which will expose more scandals,” she says. And although Mars retrograde is making Scorpio’s deep emotions a bit softer, that doesn’t mean the transit won’t stir up some trouble of its own.

“Being that Mars, the planet of action, will be moonwalking in the cosmos, we won’t be able to move situations and relationships forward, or at least in the way which we had wanted,” Stardust explains. We may experience delays in both our personal and professional lives, which in turn could cause a bit of resentment and, as Stardust puts it, temper tantrums. “As a result, obstacles will stand in our way of completing even the most mundane of tasks until Mars goes direct on November 13th,” she says.

Then, on November 12, Jupiter and Pluto will align in Capricorn for the third and final time this year. Stardust is predicting it could bring another outbreak of COVID if we’re not careful (this same placement occurred during the Russian Plague in the 1770s). But the alignment tends to speak to cultural change, so this date could also bring more momentum on the front lines of the Black Lives Matter movement, she says. It could also be a significant transit for our post-election reaction to social justice issues.

Finally, on November 15, we’ll see a new moon in the sign of the Scorpion, indicating new beginnings. Hale says that this is the perfect time to embrace our inner Scorpio. “We all have Scorpio somewhere in our chart, even if we were not born under this sign,” she says. Lean into your sense of passion, of adventure, and of mystery. Now’s the time to discover and act on what our desires really are, in true Scorpio fashion, until the season ends on November 22.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

What Mercury Retrograde Means For Election Day

Can An Astrology Dating App Lead You To Love?

Biden & Harris Are A Dream Team, Astrologically