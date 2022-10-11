Get Spooky With Krispy Kreme's "Haunted House" Halloween Donuts

In celebration of the Halloween season, Krispy Kreme has whipped up a spooky collection of donuts dubbed "Haunted House."

Arriving a year after 2021's witch-themed treats, the franchise created four new donuts -- the Spooky Spider Doughnut, Scaredy Cat Doughnut, Boo Batter Doughnut and Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut. The Spooky Spider is an Original Glazed dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces along with an icing spider web. The Scaredy Cat is filled with Kreme and dipped in purple icing with green buttercream decorations. The Boo Batter comes with cake batter and neon green icing with sugar sprinkles, while the Neon Orange Sprinkle features a special Halloween sprinkle blend. Arriving alongside the new donuts is the Freaky Frozen Chiller, which boasts flavors of green apple and wild grape and is topped off with green apple drizzle.

"A Krispy 'Skreme' Halloween is more about sharing than scaring, and with Scary Sharies each Saturday we make it easy to ‘boo’ a neighbor with the best treat going. And when fans open the door on our haunted house custom box, they’ll ‘skreme’ with delight at all-new doughnuts that are perfect for celebrating everything that’s sweet about Halloween," Krispy Kreme's Global Brand Chief Officer Dave Skena shared in a press release.

In addition to the spooky treats, Krispy Kreme is offering customers dressed in costumes one free donut of choice, with no purchase necessary, on Halloween day.

See the announcement down below.