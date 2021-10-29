How spooky is your Halloween forecast? Here's what to expect Sunday

With Halloween coming up this Sunday, anyone with an eye toward (safely) trick-or-treating might already be wondering what kind of weather to expect.

The short answer, with some notable exceptions, is: 'October-like.'

We'll start with a peek at the country's pattern: A broad upper trough will be draped over most of Canada, driving some unsettled activity across central and eastern regions.

Halloween1

On either side of that trough however, are areas of high pressure, which will have the effect of keeping out unsettled weather, meaning the extreme eastern and western coasts of the country have the best chance of a nice day.

Even with this pattern, most of the eastern half of Canada will have a relatively mild and comfortable day, though with the chance of a shower here and there, which may have come and gone by trick-or-treat time.

Halloween5

The biggest exceptions we're looking at will be Manitoba, which may still be experiencing some lake-effect snow, and far northern Ontario, where a few flurries will be possible.

The biggest winner: Newfoundland, which looks to have a mostly clear sky and mild (for the season) temperatures.

Halloween4

Temperature-wise, Alberta and the far north miss out: daytime highs have no hope of reaching the teens in a lot of places there, and in fact, won't even venture far above zero. By the evening, you'll definitely need to bundle up.

Further west, much of B.C. may be a bit unsettled, but the South Coast is looking stellar, with temperatures in the low-to-mid teens beneath mostly clear skies – this may be the best place in Canada to go door-to-door on Halloween (though, of course, properly masked and distanced).