This Spooky Halloween Advent Calendar Made For Dogs Is Filled With Toys

Anyone who spends as much time shopping for dog Halloween costumes as they do their own needs to check out this adorable pet Halloween advent calendar.

Filled with Halloween-themed plush toys, squeaky toys, rope toys, and more, the Frisco Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar is an adorable way to celebrate the spookiest season of all.

You know how exciting it is opening your Christmas advent calendar each day and discovering what's inside—so why not let your best friend in on the fun, too?

Every pet parent knows that their fur babies can never have too many toys, especially when they're as cute as this! Inside each calendar day, you'll find a new Halloween-inspired item like a plush witch hat, Frankenstein's monster that's shaped like a candy corn, a squeaky ghost, and bones and tug ropes decked out in orange, black, and purple.

Plus, each toy is full-sized. (The box comes in at 2-feet tall!) That makes the price tag seem like even more of a scary good deal.

Photo credit: Chewy

Keep in mind that these dog toys are meant for small to medium breeds—but we think Ree Drummond's beloved Walter would still get a kick out of a few of them!



The calendar is likely to sell out quickly (the cat version is already out of stock!). Jump on it now while it's available so you can count down to Halloween with your four-legged friend later!

