SponsorsOne Introduces a 20mg CBG Chewable Tablet

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (SPO.CN)(5SO.F)(OTC PINK:SPONF) the Company that makes small brands BIG through large, engaged, authentic communities of influencers that buy and support the brands they love, is pleased to announce a cherry-flavored and mint-flavored, chewable CBG 20mg dose in tablet form, produced by GO Nutraceuticals.

"This is an exciting new product that will build offered direct to consumer and through wholesale-retail distribution in the USA," states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. "CBG's unique property has enormous therapeutic promise, making it a subject of great interest for researchers and consumers alike".

Cannabigerol ("CBG") was first discovered by researchers in the 1960's, CBG is the precursor from which all other cannabinoids are synthesized, which is why it's often referred to as the "mother" or "stem cell" of cannabinoids. Studies have shown that CBG may impair secondary pathways and have a profound influence on the ability of viruses to replicate in neurons. (Cannabinoids and Viral Infections, June 3, 2010 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2903762/ )



CBG has also demonstrated strong antibacterial properties and was effective in mice against a resilient family of bacteria known as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). CBG achieved this by targeting the cell membrane of the bacteria. These findings in the laboratory were supported when mice with an MRSA infection were given CBG. The findings were published in the journal American Chemical Society Infectious Diseases.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

SponsorsOne will develop the branding for the chewable oral delivered dose, 20mg CBG with 30 tabs in a small plastic bottle. Two flavors will be immediately offered, Cherry and Min, the products are easy and enjoyable to consume, the deliveries are small, and they taste great. The product will be sold directly to consumers through GO Nutraceuticals' online store and through SPO's wholesale and retail distribution channel.

Story continues

About GO Nutraceuticals Inc.

GO and its team has spent the last 5 years developing an all-natural single step infusion process to combine certain of the healthiest botanicals into a raw - whole plant oil product. No chemicals, no heat, no alteration of the natural plant creates an oil "The way mother nature intended". By preserving the acid (CBDA, CBGA, THCA) contained in the hemp plant, maximum efficacy is experienced as the body's endocannabinoid system can absorb all 120 cannabinoids in their natural state. The Entourage Effect is in full force, where all of the cannabinoid categories interact for maximum health benefits. GO has a complete 30 ml bottle product line with three concentrations (250, 500 and 1000mg) and by infusing botanicals providing specific known health benefits has created, GO Ease, GO Dream, Go Meditate, GO Energize, GO Relax, GO Rejuvenate and GO Heal. GO will launch nationally in the USA in 2020 and plans to expand its operations and product offering internationally in 2021.

www.gonutraceuticals.com

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands as well as manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand in fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar brand.

Contact: info@sponsorsone.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

• risks associated with marketing and sale of securities

• the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel

• the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects

• the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors, set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

SOURCE: SponsorsOne Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/587299/SponsorsOne-Introduces-a-20mg-CBG-Chewable-Tablet



