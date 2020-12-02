SponsorsOne Assembles Management "Dream Team" For Craft Alcohol Product Development, Branding, Marketing, Sales and Distribution

Former COO of Skyy Vodka to Oversee Product Sales & Distribution; Brand Development And Marketing Team Leader's Clients Including Iconic National Brands; And Product Design, Development And Production Leader Developed National Private Label Brands For Trader Joes And Safeway, Restaurant Depo.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(FSE:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly selling proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today the top management team building these breakthrough Brands in house at SponsorsOne.

Mr. Kevin Swadish, the Former COO Of Skyy Vodka, is to oversee Product Sales & Distribution; Mr. Ricardo Camargo, the Company's Chief Branding Officer, will oversee Brand Development And Marketing -former clients including Adidas, Oakley, Nike, Skullcandy, Timberland, Pepsi, Boost Mobile, Fossil, Crocs, W Hotels, TaylorMade, and Logitech; and Mr. Ron Miranda, who will oversee Product Design, Development and Production, Developed National Private Label Brands For Trader Joes, Safeway And All Their Subsidiaries.

Mr. Kevin Swadish, who has a long and successful track record, leads S1 Brands Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SponsorsOne responsible for product creation, sales and distribution. Under Mr. Swadish's leadership subsidiaries will be formed for each major Brand category. In the case of Premier Beverage Consortium LLC ("PBC"), this Company was acquired under S1 Brands and Mr. Swadish's leadership. Our craft alcohol brand development will happen all within PBC.

Mr. Swadish said: "The concept of Doc Wylder's is as developed as any new product I have been involved with. The category, the package and the quality of the beverage itself and our marketing should make this an instant brand. Consumers will try it and keep coming back! The only question I have is which type will be the favorite!"

Mr. Ricardo Carmargo will lead the brand development and marketing team at SponsorsOne Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SponsorsOne. Mr. Camargo is a nationally recognized leader in Brand creation and building, content generation and influencer marketing.

Mr. Camargo Said: "The Company has assembled this team with some of the brightest minds in technology, sports, music, entertainment and business development to provide industry leadership and market strategy that will spur SponsorsOne's growth and quickly make inroads in the national and international markets."

Mr. Ron Miranda is the founder of Premier Beverage Consortium and now leads the product development and production for craft alcohol within PBC. Mr. Miranda has deep experience in building and launching private label brands for Safeway, Trader Joe's and Restaurant Depot.

Mr. Miranda said: "My mission is to leverage my global supply chain to produce the best quality wine & spirit products at the best price using only the finest and healthiest ingredients available. I feel lucky to work with a team of great, seasoned professionals and with a ever growing supply of great products to offer the public."

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "The level and mixture of the talent we have in SponsorsOne will allow us to quickly jump on emerging consumer trends in the Craft Spirits market and get innovative products developed and quickly launched in the market. Brand ideation to full market execution including using our proprietary SponsorsCoin platform for automating the influencer marketing will allow us to get to scale quickly through direct to consumer and wholesale distribution".



For more information on the Doc Wylder's "Ready to Drink" product line: www.docwylders.com

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc. will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

