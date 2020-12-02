SponsorsOne Assembles Management "Dream Team" For Craft Alcohol Product Development, Branding, Marketing, Sales and Distribution

Former COO of Skyy Vodka to Oversee Product Sales & Distribution; Brand Development And Marketing Team Leader's Clients Including Iconic National Brands; And Product Design, Development And Production Leader Developed National Private Label Brands For Trader Joes And Safeway, Restaurant Depo.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(FSE:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly selling proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today the top management team building these breakthrough Brands in house at SponsorsOne.

Mr. Kevin Swadish, the Former COO Of Skyy Vodka, is to oversee Product Sales & Distribution; Mr. Ricardo Camargo, the Company's Chief Branding Officer, will oversee Brand Development And Marketing -former clients including Adidas, Oakley, Nike, Skullcandy, Timberland, Pepsi, Boost Mobile, Fossil, Crocs, W Hotels, TaylorMade, and Logitech; and Mr. Ron Miranda, who will oversee Product Design, Development and Production, Developed National Private Label Brands For Trader Joes, Safeway And All Their Subsidiaries.

Mr. Kevin Swadish, who has a long and successful track record, leads S1 Brands Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SponsorsOne responsible for product creation, sales and distribution. Under Mr. Swadish's leadership subsidiaries will be formed for each major Brand category. In the case of Premier Beverage Consortium LLC ("PBC"), this Company was acquired under S1 Brands and Mr. Swadish's leadership. Our craft alcohol brand development will happen all within PBC.

Mr. Swadish said: "The concept of Doc Wylder's is as developed as any new product I have been involved with. The category, the package and the quality of the beverage itself and our marketing should make this an instant brand. Consumers will try it and keep coming back! The only question I have is which type will be the favorite!"

Mr. Ricardo Carmargo will lead the brand development and marketing team at SponsorsOne Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SponsorsOne. Mr. Camargo is a nationally recognized leader in Brand creation and building, content generation and influencer marketing.

Mr. Camargo Said: "The Company has assembled this team with some of the brightest minds in technology, sports, music, entertainment and business development to provide industry leadership and market strategy that will spur SponsorsOne's growth and quickly make inroads in the national and international markets."

Mr. Ron Miranda is the founder of Premier Beverage Consortium and now leads the product development and production for craft alcohol within PBC. Mr. Miranda has deep experience in building and launching private label brands for Safeway, Trader Joe's and Restaurant Depot.

Mr. Miranda said: "My mission is to leverage my global supply chain to produce the best quality wine & spirit products at the best price using only the finest and healthiest ingredients available. I feel lucky to work with a team of great, seasoned professionals and with a ever growing supply of great products to offer the public."

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "The level and mixture of the talent we have in SponsorsOne will allow us to quickly jump on emerging consumer trends in the Craft Spirits market and get innovative products developed and quickly launched in the market. Brand ideation to full market execution including using our proprietary SponsorsCoin platform for automating the influencer marketing will allow us to get to scale quickly through direct to consumer and wholesale distribution".

For more information on the Doc Wylder's "Ready to Drink" product line: www.docwylders.com

About SponsorsOne Inc.
SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc. will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

Contact: info@sponsorsone.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:
• risks associated with marketing and sale of securities
• the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel
• the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects
• the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors, set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

