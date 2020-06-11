[SPONSORED] Save Money with LukkaTax This Tax Season

LukkaTax is now FREE to use! This is the first year that the IRS is specifically asking taxpayers about their virtual currency. Will you be answering “YES” to the very first question on Schedule 1 of IRS Form 1040: “At any time during 2019, did you receive, sell, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency?”

If you will check “YES”, LukkaTax has got you covered:

FREE to try, calculate your gains, and see your crypto tax summary!

No limits on the number of your transactions, exchanges, or wallets.

File 2019 and refile 2018 or 2017 (if you need to).

Load history of crypto-crypto trades, margin/shorting, income due to mining, staking, airdrops, forks, and correctly accommodate fees charged in crypto.

Drag-and-drop your files from the most popular crypto exchanges.

Live chat support, FAQs, and a guided user experience.

Minimize your taxes with FIFO, LIFO, or Optimized accounting methods- viewed side-by-side

You asked and Lukka has listened - NOW, LukkaTax is FREE to try, calculate your gains, and see your crypto tax summary! Filing in FIFO is completely free also!



LukkaTax, brought to you by Lukka, the company that builds solutions for the largest crypto businesses in the world.





