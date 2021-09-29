Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, while addressing the media on Wednesday, 29 September, said that he spoke to former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu following the latter's resignation from the post.

"Whoever is party president, is head of the family. I had called him and told him that the party is supreme. I have spoken to him on phone and told him let's sit, talk it out and resolve the issue," Channi said, as quoted by ANI.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

. Read more on Punjab Elections by The Quint.'Spoke to Navjot Sidhu, Told Him Party is Supreme': Punjab CM Channi