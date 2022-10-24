Henry Cavill is back as Superman, and 'Black Adam' Dwayne Johnson breaks down post-credits cameo

Spoiler alert! The following post discusses important plot points and the ending of “Black Adam” (in theaters now), so beware if you haven’t seen it.

We knew Dwayne Johnson was cooking up an epic introduction to his prized “Man in Black” with “Black Adam.” We didn’t know the Man of Steel would be coming along for the ride.

Making his first big-screen appearance since 2017’s “Justice League,” Henry Cavill’s Superman appears in a post-credits scene at the end of the new DC superhero film, bringing the caped icon back into this comic book world and setting the stage for a possible throwdown (or team-up) in the future with Johnson’s Black Adam.

“Dude, that was always the plan,” says Johnson, who’s also a “Black Adam” producer, on the major cameo. “If you only knew how long and the fights to make that happen.”

Dwayne Johnson takes on his first superhero role in the DC action adventure "Black Adam."

In a Monday Instagram post, Cavill made it official: "I am back as Superman." The British actor, who first played the DC superhero in 2013's "Man of Steel," said his "Black Adam" cameo was "just a very small taste of things to come," and thanked his fans "for your support and your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

In the movie, Black Adam is released after being imprisoned by the wizard Shazam 5,000 years ago because of his danger to mankind. The former enslaved man with superpowers takes on the mercenary organization ruling his homeland of Kahndaq, fights with the heroes of the Justice Society, then teams with them to battle the demonic adversary Sabbac. When the day is won, Black Adam crushes the massive throne of Kahndaq where kings once sat and reclaims his ancient mantle as the country’s champion.

In the end-credits scene, Black Adam receives a hologram call from Suicide Squad honcho Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), who warns him that she’s going to be keeping an eye on him, if he gets out of line, "I can call in a favor and send people who aren't from this planet."

"Send them all," he snarls.

"As you wish," she says. A lightning strike crumbles a wall and a caped figure drifts down in the smoke. "It's been a while since anyone's made the world this nervous," the mystery man says. A snippet of John Williams’ famous theme from 1978's “Superman” plays as the Man of Steel steps into the light. “Black Adam, we need to talk,” Cavill’s hero tells the smiling antihero before the credits roll.

“It was just enough at the end,” Johnson tells USA TODAY about the super-meeting. “Let's just acknowledge, let's have a chat and we'll see what we can do.”

With “Black Adam,” filmmakers wanted to pay “respect and reverence” to the mythology and story lines the character has had in the comics. “And it became evident as we just started shooting and putting the movie on its feet, let's double down,” Johnson says. “Establish Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. And if we do that right, let's take the most beloved superhero in the world, of all time, that's been idle and sitting on the sideline for five years. Let's fight, and let's not take no for an answer and let's bring him back.”

But Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions company tussled with Warner Bros. to include Superman all while making and editing the movie: From the start, Johnson wanted Cavill for a cameo, the studio didn't (as there have been other projects in the works, including a J.J. Abrams-produced Superman movie), and meanwhile fans didn't know if or when Cavill would ever return. (Johnson shared a picture with Cavill on Instagram six years ago with the caption "We're excited for what the future brings.")

Toward the end of last year, “we started to say, ‘All right, we're gonna go back in for one more fight, but you know what? We're going to take the gloves off now. We're going to take the tape off, we're going bare-knuckles on this thing, and we're going to make this happen,’ ” Johnson recalls.

The studio saw how passionate Johnson was, went through shifting leadership but ultimately realized his “bigger, broader” vision: “You've got a guy who's beloved by everyone around the world – arguably, with great respect, the greatest Superman ever,” Johnson says. “And not only is this what he wants, to come back in ‘Black Adam,’ but also you have millions of fans who have felt unheard for years. And that really bugged me. It ate at my gut.”

That audience-first mentality Johnson brought to his superhero debut “goes back to when I was wrestling at flea markets with Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, where it was all about listening to the fans and always sending the fans home happy,” he says. “Yes, I fought hard for ‘Black Adam,’ I'm so passionate about it, it's in my blood. But also, man, I love the DC universe. I love all the characters in it, and I love exploring the pantheon and seeing where that's gonna take us.”

