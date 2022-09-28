Here's Why Some People Think Mary Cosby Left 'RHOSLC' Season 3

Photo credit: Bravo

Mary Cosby, one of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars, has left the show before season 3 premieres.

One week after Jennie Nguyen's exit earlier this year, Salt Lake City housewife Mary Cosby announced she would also be leaving the housewives behind.

Here's everything to know about why Mary isn't on season 3, and why she left in the first place.

Back in February, just over a week after Jennie Nguyen was fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, a second star also decided to trade in her snowflake. Yup, word on the street was Mary Cosby would not be returning for the show's third season, which premieres tonight on Bravo.

Fans have known this was coming, seeing as Meredith Marks told Andy Cohen that Mary was “no longer on the show” during an episode of Watch What Happens Live (which Andy did not deny, according to Page Six).

Here's what to know about Mary Cosby's departure so far.

Mary initially pushed back on the rumors.

People seemed pretty sure Mary would be leaving back when the season 2 reunion aired. “Mary will not be back,” one insider told Page Six. “She did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies.”

However, in a tweet from February 4, Mary pushed back against the rumors: "This Story Is Not True!!This is a complete Fabrication’ A Complete Lie!’ I have not spoke to anyone!!"

This Story Is Not True!!This is a complete Fabrication’ A Complete Lie!’ I have not spoke to anyone!! — Mary Cosby (@Mary_M_Cosby) February 4, 2022

Why did people think she was leaving?

The speculation started after Mary decided not to attend the RHOSLC season 2 reunion. “Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for ‘Housewives,’” a source revealed to Page Six at the time. “This was the kiss of death for Mary.”

But, at the time, her co-stars were surprised: "The cast had no idea that Mary wasn't attending the reunion," a source told People. "She didn't tell any of the ladies she wasn't coming. They were all shocked she didn't show."

Insiders suggested that Mary “did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season," Page Six reported. “She was terrified of getting grilled about her ‘racist’ comments made toward Jennie [Nguyen] and Jen [Shah]. She also did not want to discuss the accusations that she runs a cult."

During season 2, Mary's co-stars accused her of racism in more than a few episodes—once after she complimented Jennie's "nice slanted eyes," and again when she referred to Jen Shah as "a Mexican thug."

When confronted Mary explained in a Twitter Spaces discussion that "the only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," per People.

Why isn't she on season 3?

This is still kinda unclear, as no one knows at this moment whether she was fired or if left of her own volition. And Mary hasn't spoken out about the situation since her last public statement. However, she may respond after the new series premieres tonight.

After Mary was a no-show at the reunion, some people figured her departure could be imminent. “This was the kiss of death for Mary. She hardly has any alliances left in the cast, who hoped she would have shown up to the reunion to take accountability for her behavior and the allegations about her church," an insider told Page Six.

And, indeed, when filming began for season 3, a source told People that Mary had not been there to film anything.

Back in February when all the drama was going down, Mary posted a photo from the show's season 1 reunion on Instagram with a caption that only added fuel to her departure rumors: "Silence is Enough!

To The Leaders of the world..’My Followers” & New Ones”! I Love you! 💖Thank you for your Love#❤️❤️❤️ & Support," she wrote.

"Stand strong Queen 👑!!" one fan replied in the comments. "Love you Mary! Hope to see you return someday ❤️❤️," someone else added.

I guess Mary will have to weigh in on this one herself now that season 3 is here.

