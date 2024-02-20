This ‘Bachelor’ Frontrunner Just Left Joey Heartbroken

Christopher Willard - Getty Images

Things are heating up on Joey Graziadei 's season of The Bachelor . During Monday night's episode—which followed the group as they traveled to Montreal, Canada—the tennis pro eliminated four women from contention, leaving him with just six ladies as he barrels towards Hometowns.

In a saddening self-elimination, Lexi Young took herself out of the competition after realizing that her and Joey's timelines for starting a family weren't lining up. Meanwhile, Joey sent home Jess Edwards during the episode's group date, and eliminated Katelyn DeBacker and Lea Cayanan during the rose ceremony.

Of course, Joey is deftly handling all the challenges that come his way. In fact, plenty of people in Bachelor Nation are already calling him the best 'Bachelor' the franchise has ever seen. Go Joey, go!

Can’t wait to know what happens next? Don't worry, Women's Health has got you covered in the spoilers department thanks to Reality Steve , who has an inside scoop on what happens during the rest of the season—right down to the proposal. Yes, the final rose recipient has been revealed!

Ahead, here are all the spoilers for Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor, so stop scrolling if you don't want to know who wins, who makes the final four, and every drama-filled revelation in between.

***ALERT: Bachelor Season 28 Spoilers Ahead!!!***

Which contestants get eliminated in upcoming weeks?

Week 7

Daisy Kent gets a one-on-one with Joey this week, and the two go horseback riding, per Reality Steve. Kelsey Anderson also gets a one-on-one for a Polar plunge date.

Rose Ceremony #7 Eliminations

Jenn Tram

Kelsey Toussant

Week 8

This week is hometowns.

Rose Ceremony #8 Eliminations

Maria Georgas

Week 9

This features overnights in Tulum, Mexico.

Rose Ceremony #9 Eliminations

Rachel Nance

Week 10

This is the Women Tell All episode.

Week 11

The final rose ceremony comes down to Kelsey and Daisy, Reality Steve says. Joey proposes to Daisy and the two get engaged in Tulum, Mexico.

Who are Joey's final six?

Drum roll please... Joey's final six are Daisy Kent, Kelsey Toussant, Maria Georgas, Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, and Jenn Tran.

Steve reports that Jenn Tran will be the fifth runner-up and is eliminated in Canada, which means Kelsey Toussant is the sixth runner-up.

Who makes it to hometowns for Joey's season?

Steve has reported that Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance will make it to hometowns.

Daisy Kent's date was filmed in Minnesota, while Kelsey Anderson's was shot in New Orleans on Oct. 26.

Who are Joey's final three?

Reality Steve already has intel right down to the final three. The television sleuth claims that Maria Georgas is eliminated during the final four rose ceremony (so, presumably during hometowns).

That means that Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance will be Joey's final three ladies.

Who does Joey pick?

Daisy! Reality Steve just reported that Joey's final No. 1 pick from his season is none other than Daisy Kent. Joey drops down on one knee in Tulum, Mexico during the finale.

Is he still engaged?



No word yet, but I'm certainly rooting for Joey's happily-ever-after. And for what it's worth, Daisy has been posting some seriously happy, glowing Instagram videos chronicling her time on the show, so it certainly seems like things are going well.

