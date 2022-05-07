How [SPOILER] in the ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Post-Credits Scene Sets Up the MCU’s Future

Adam B. Vary
·5 min read

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses the main post-credit scene in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” currently in theaters.

For as long as he’s been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — former genius neurosurgeon turned master of the mystical arts — has only had eyes for one person: Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). After breaking things off with her in 2016’s “Doctor Strange,” Strange spends a considerable amount of time in its sequel, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” coming to terms that he and Christine were never fated to be together, in any universe.

More from Variety

Turns out, there’s room in the MCU for another woman in Strange’s life. And she’s played by Charlize Theron!

In the post-credits scene of “Multiverse of Madness” — or, technically, the mid-credits scene — we see Strange walking down a Manhattan street when suddenly, a white haired, purple-costumed Theron calls out his name. She tells Strange that his universe-hopping shenanigans has caused an “incursion” between universes, which we’ve already been told could rip the fabric of the multiverse apart. Then she uses an energy blade to cut into the fabric of reality, exposing the Dark Dimension — as introduced in the first “Doctor Strange” movie. She asks Strange to join her to fix the incursion. Strange’s third eye opens, and he agrees. End of scene!

At no point does Theron’s character introduce herself — rude! — but comic book fans and keen-eyed observers of the “Multiverse of Madness” end credits know that her name is Clea. Like Strange, Clea is a sorcerer, and she hails from the Dark Dimension. In the Marvel comics, she has a long and complicated history with its menacing overlord Dormammu — her mother is his sister, for starters — and she and Strange eventually enter into a rather unconventional inter-dimensional marriage.

It’s unclear how much or little of Clea’s comic book history will wind up being a part of the character’s backstory within the MCU, and she certainly is not anywhere close to a marquee character in the Marvel comics canon. But she is now played by an action movie icon, between the “Fast & Furious” movies, 2020’s “The Old Guard,” 2017’s “Atomic Blonde,” and especially 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Theron is a star, not a supporting player, and Marvel Studios would not hire an actor of her fame, stature and talent if it’s not planning big things for her.

Just how big is the question.

It’s no surprise that Disney and Marvel are radio silent on their plans for Theron and Clea. But at the very least, we can reasonably expect Cumberbatch and Theron to headline the third “Doctor Strange” movie — and likely much sooner than the six year gap between the first and second films. (“Doctor Strange in the Dark Dimension” certainly has a good ring to it.) But how much should audiences should expect Clea, and Theron, to become entangled with the rest of the MCU, in the same way Cumberbatch’s Strange has through the last two “Avengers” movies and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”?

In a previous era of the MCU, of course Marvel Studios would hope to include Theron is as many projects as possible — Robert Downey Jr. was in nine MCU movies from 2008 to 2019. Post-“Endgame,” however, the horizon is far less clear.

Here’s what we know for sure: To date, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has yet to show his cards as to how — or even whether — the Phase Four suite of MCU films and Disney+ shows will come together with an “Avengers”-style culminating mega-event. Jonathan Majors is set to appear in 2023’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” as Kang the Conqueror — a Marvel comics Big Bad on par with Thanos in terms of universe-threatening ambition. Strange and Clea don’t have much history with Kang in the comics per se, but since the Disney+ series “Loki” established that Kang has designs to subjugate all of the multiverse, there’s a decent chance that Strange and Clea’s mission to prevent a multiversal incursion could lead them to pop up in the third “Ant-Man” movie. (For one thing, Dormammu isn’t about to give up control of the Dark Dimension to Kang or anyone else.)

Another possibility: Upcoming releases like this July’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and 2023’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels” — not to mention the as-yet-undated “Fantastic Four” film — will shift the MCU’s focus away from Earth and into the multiversal cosmos, where Strange and Clea could find themselves especially useful, leading to a big team-up movie that would debut in May 2024.

With so many films and Disney+ titles to manage now, however, it is just as likely that we won’t see a grand, unifying movie for Phase Four at all, or at least as we’ve come to expect them. Consider that Theron’s franchise dance card is already pretty full, between playing Cipher in “Fast X” (and, presumably, its sequel) and reprising her starring role as Andy in “The Old Guard 2” and any other sequels beyond it. She is an in-demand star who often produces her own material, so devoting years of her career to making Marvel Studios movies may not be possible.

It almost seems like, by casting an actor too big and busy to turn over her career wholesale to the MCU, Marvel is signaling (intentionally or not) that the era of massive team-up films is over. But whether Theron goes on to a major MCU career or a minor one, Marvel — and audiences — will be happy to have her.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Did the Raptors' long, athletic player-type vision work?

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what the franchise learned about their unique vision on the season, where tweaks need to be made and whether or not it is sustainable in today's NBA. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Aaron Judge meets Blue Jays, Yankees fans who created heartwarming viral moment

    This story keeps getting better and better.

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Oilers, Maple Leafs take long route to U.S., avoiding COVID-19 testing

    LOS ANGELES — The Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs took their time getting to their U.S. destinations ahead of Game 3 in their first-round playoff series. Instead of taking a charter flight directly to California, the Oilers opted to fly to Vancouver after their Game 2 win on Wednesday, spend the night in a hotel, then bus over the border on Thursday morning before flying from Bellingham, Wash., to California. The Leafs also crossed into the U.S. by bus and flew out of Buffalo, N.Y. o

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s