SPOILER: 'The Bachelorette's Tino Franco Makes It To *This* Bach's Final Two

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s historic season of The Bachelorette is starting tonight, and people are already obsessing over the contestants. I mean, how could you not?!

One early favorite is Tino Franco. And there's a whole lot to learn about him as season 19 picks up.

Tino, who is giving off some serious Peter Weber vibes in his official ABC bio pic, has a serious outdoorsy thing going on. In fact, in a “Meet the Men” TikTok Live in June, Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer said that Tino “loves, loves, loves the great outdoors,” adding, “if it’s outside, Tino’s out there.”

Apparently Rachel digs Tino’s vibe because he makes it to her final four and then to her top two, according to Reality Steve. (No word yet on who she ~actually~ picks.)

So what’s the deal with Tino? Here’s what you need to know about this Bachelorette contestant.

What is Tino's job?

Tino is a general contractor, according to his official Bachelorette bio. The bio also jokes that he’s “ready to put everything he's got into building something real with Gabby or Rachel.”

Where is he from?

Tino is from Playa Del Rey, California, which is a neighborhood in Los Angeles. And he definitely looks like a Cali guy, based on is IG presence thus far.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tino (@tino.360)

How old is Tino?

Tino is 27, according to his Bachelorette bio. So that means he's just slightly older than Rachel, who turned 26 in March.

He loves local BBQ.

Random, yes. But apparently Tino’s got a thing for Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch, because he wrote "I love @sbchickenranch" in his Instagram bio. FWIW, on its website, the restaurant swears that it has the “best chicken and tri-tip in town,” so there’s that.

This also checks out because his ABC bio says he eats "90 percent meat." Interesting.

He used to rock long hair.

Tino’s not super active on social media, but posts from 2019 show him with long hair. According to Instagram posts, it looks like he cut it sometime in 2020 and never looked back.

Evidence:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tino (@tino.360)

More evidence:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tino (@tino.360)

He's super active.

Tino's Bachelorette bio makes it very clear that he's a man on the move. He is into cycling and camping. He's also a big surfer, like the true California boy he is.

He does a lot of work with Camp Ronald McDonald.

Tino also does charity work for Camp Ronald McDonald, where he works with kids who have cancer and their families. His brother, Mateo, had leukemia as a kid—a memory Tino opened up about in an emotional Instagram post. Tino is so passionate about the camp that he has a tattoo in homage on his leg.

"Camp heals in so many ways that medical treatment cannot, I know from experience when my little brother had leukemia (he’s been healthy for 10 years now🎉) and camp came up big for me and my family," he wrote in his post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tino (@tino.360)

What else is there to know about Tino?

Well, his official bio suggests he's a bit of a news junkie since he apparently loves to read the Wall Street Journal. And he also wants to have four kids. But that's about it for now!

I will certainly have my eyes peeled for Tino during this season.

