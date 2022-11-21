[Spoiler] From 'Bachelor In Paradise' Dumped Her BF Via FaceTime After Filming

Craig Sjodin - Getty Images



Bachelor in Paradise is arguably the most chaotic franchise of all of the Bachelor Universe's spin-offs. There's just something about putting all those singles on a beach together with a Boom-Boom room that gets the drama going.

Despite starting with nearly 20 contestants, over the course of the season, more than double that number will appear on the show, causing quite the stir for those who were there from the start.

"There’s gonna be love triangles and squares and hexagons, the comedy that always ensues in the sand. It’s just the art of the possible," host Jesse Palmer told ET.

But you're already familiar with the early fights and flings. The romances that'll last are a whole other ballgame. Spoiler: The couples that make it off the beach don’t always last out in the real world.

And on November 4th, the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taped. And it might even be more dramatic than the actual season that's about to finish airing, according to Reality Steve.



Read on to find out everything there is to know about who of your on-screen faves find their perfect match in Mexico this season and who breaks up. Plus, which of the contestants has a postseason scandal sure to make your head spin. (I warned you: utter chaos.)

And from the looks of the first teaser for the finale, it's going to get even messier:

WH has all the spoilers you could ever want before the two-part BiP season finale drops on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

Warning: Spoilers ahead! Stop reading here if you don't want to know what happens during season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise!

Who gets engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Two couples leave this season of Bachelor in Paradise engaged. But one pair has already called it quits, according to Reality Steve.

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell

Reality Steve revealed thatBrandon Jones and Serene Russelland Serene Russell get engaged this season.

Brandon was the runner-up of Michelle Young's Bachelorette season who was beloved by basically everyone, so I'm thrilled that he found his soulmate this time around.

And Serene is perfect for him! She was previously a contestant on Clayton's chaos-filled Bachelor season.

In the latest teaser, BiP's golden couple professes their love for each other. And it looks like an engagement is pretty much a done deal. "I look at Serene, and I know where her feelings are at," Brandon says in a confessional. "It's just continuous excitement from here on out." In another confessional, he says, "My soulmate is right here."

In tonight's episode, Serene tells Brandon that she feels "blessed" to meet him. "I have though that I have found my person before, but this is so different. And it's because of the way that you love me. No one has ever loved me the way that you have. And I'm going to love you forever."

During the finale, Jesse tells Brandon and Serene that he got ordained and that he can marry them on the spot, per Steve. "BIP ends with a cliffhanger whether they got married or not," he tweeted. "At reunion they come out and say they didn’t, just still engaged."

The happy couple is gifted a trip to Hawaii, though. Cute!

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller

On the November 14 episode, Johnny DePhillipo opened up to Victoria Fuller about his family. And he shared a big secret: His brother is in prison and his mom isn't doing well, according to ET.

"I now care for Victoria, so I want her to know all of me. This is real, and she needs to know the real me. This is not fake. This is the things I’m going through, my brothers are going through, my family’s going through," Johnny said in a confessional. "It's scary. I don't want her to run away. That will scare people away."

Victoria gushed to the cameras in a confessional, "He's my person now and I can see him being my person forever."

However, when Johnny expresses some doubts about engagement during the November 21 episode. "Engagement is huge," he tells an upset Victoria in a teaser. "I don't know if you're ever ready."

Cut to Victoria sobbing in a confessional: "I just never thought that would happen..."

In another confessional, Johnny says, "She's ready for an engagement, and I'm scared as sh*t."

However, they leave Mexico engaged, according to Reality Steve. But their engagement didn't last long, and rumors broke that the couple broke up sometime in September, per Reality Steve's podcast. (More on that in a sec.)

Johnny is fresh in viewers' minds after making it to the final few men in the running for Gabby Windey's heart on the recent season of The Bachelorette.

Victoria was a cast member on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor who faced some major backlash after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt—a poorly planned tagline for a marine conservation group, per Marie Claire.

Victoria then dated former Bachelor Chris Soules who plead guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal car accident in 2019.

Who leaves the 'Bachelor in Paradise' as a couple?

While the following couples don't leave with a wedding on the horizon, they are still dating by the time the season ends.

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby

There's been quite a bit of buzz around fan-fave Michael Allio this year after he previously left Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season because he missed his son. And Steve reports that Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby leave the beach as a couple.

Plus, a spoiler photo from Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's wedding showed that Michael and Danielle are still going strong!

Danielle appeared on Nick Viall's Bachelor season and the 2017 season of Paradise.

At the BiP reunion taping, it's revealed that Danielle is moving to Ohio to be with Michael, per Reality Steve. However, they're taking things slow and she's getting her own place.

(SPOILERS): Other things that happened at the BIP reunion tapings:



-Michael and Danielle are still together. Danielle is moving to Ohio, but getting her own place. They are taking things slow.



-Brandon & Serene are still engaged. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin



The last couple that leaves Mexico together is Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin, according to Reality Steve.

The love doesn’t seem to last, however, and Reality Steve said that the two have broken up since filming ended.

Tyler was one of Rachel Recchia's final contestants on her recent co-bachelorette season.

Brittany joined Matt James' cast in 2021 during the fourth episode of the season. However, she later became a target of a brutal rumor and was eliminated not long after.

However, their love doesn't last after they leave the beach. At the reunion, it's revealed that Britney broke up with Tyler via FaceTime, per Reality Steve.

"She said their goals didn’t line up," he tweeted. "Wanted him to be on his own person and felt he was just revolving his life around her."

-Days later she a bought ticket to London and then Italy for herself, and broke up with him on FaceTime in Italy. On stage she said their goals didn’t line up. Wanted him to be on his own person and felt he was just revolving his life around her. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

Who breaks up on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Unfortunately, not every couple ends the season cuffed. The following two couples split by the time of the finale episode.

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi make it until the end of the season, but Aaron breaks up with Gen before overnights, according to Steve's spoilers.

"Every time they got in a fight she tried to leave," he tweeted.

-Genevieve & Aaron didn’t go to overnights. He broke up with her. Every time they got in a fight she tried to leave. Things seem to be amicable now.



Genevieve & Shanae got brought on stage to talk about their friendship. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

Aaron is from Katie Thurston's season, and Genevieve appeared in Clayton's cast.

In a teaser for the November 21 episode, Genevieve expresses her doubts in a confessional. "I'm so afraid that he'll say, 'I can't give this rose out," she says.

"There are some answers that I'm potentially looking for," Aaron says to Michael.

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan also call it quits by the end of the season.

Logan is famous for originally choosing to pursue Rachel on the latest Bachelorette season but then switching teams when he realized he had feelings for Gabby.

Kate also appeared in Clayton's Bachelor season but left pretty early on. You may also recognize her from Selling Sunset where she works as an agent for the Oppenheim Group, according to Marie Claire.

These kids might have made it, but on the November 15 episode, Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia make an appearance on the beach. They tell Kate about how Logan switched from Gabby to Rachel in the middle of The Bachelorette season 19, Reality Steve reported.

Going into the finale, Logan is confident about his relationship. "Kate and I have something really strong," he says in a confessional.

Kate apparently takes that info to heart. "By accepting this rose, it means that I'm committing," she says in a confessional ahead of the November 21 episode.

She and Logan end up breaking up and they leave the beach single.

There you have it! All the couples that make or break by the finale episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 8.

But there's more to this mess...

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion spoilers are wild.

Johnny and Victoria broke up after filming.

While Johnny and Victoria leave the beach engaged, they don’t make it much further. “Victoria and Johnny aren’t together anymore, as they broke up over a month ago,” Reality Steve reported on his Oct. 25 podcast.

Victoria is now dating Greg Grippo, and cheating rumors are swirling.

“There is definitely something going on with Victoria and Greg right now,” Steve said, referring to Bachelorette contestant from Katie Thurston's season, Greg Grippo.

When the news came out, Johnny posted IG stories of him in Miami. He captioned one, “Unwell,” per Reality Steve.

Steve shared a clear video of Victoria and Greg exploring the Trevi Fountain in Rome together on his Twitter.

(VIDEO): Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo near the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/b2MhSFl3i2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 25, 2022

“Dave Neal then posted on his YouTube channel that Victoria cheated on Johnny twice and one was with Greg Grippo. While I didn’t hear about any cheating allegations, I did hear 2 weeks ago ‘rumblings’ about Victoria and Greg Grippo being involved together in some capacity,” Steve shared. “All I know is they are definitely in contact since her breakup with Johnny. Whether it played a role in the breakup I’m not sure.”

Johnny and Victoria aired their relationship problems at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion.

Johnny told the audience at the reunion taping that he and Victoria started couples' counseling three weeks after filming, per Reality Steve.

(BIP REUNION SPOILER THEEAD): Since the Victoria/Johnny/Greg triangle is what you guys most wanna hear about, I’ll give that now and the rest later. Greg Grippo WAS there. Johnny came out first. Then they brought Victoria out to join him. Then Victoria and Greg by themselves. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

The two trade shocking accusations onstage. Victoria claims that Johnny made misogynist comments, including calling her the c-word, according to Steve. Johnny says that Victoria threw a wine glass and declared that she is "out of his league."



Greg takes the stage with Victoria on the 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion.

And they address the cheating rumors head-on, according to Steve.



"Victoria & Greg were talking pre paradise but nothing serious," Steve tweeted. "He had his ex (Clemence) and didn't go & she went but she told Johnny about it. Then he’d see Greg texting her but she assured him she & Greg were just friends. Johnny found out thru social media about the Italy trip."



Victoria & Greg were talking pre paradise but nothing serious. He had his ex (Clemence) and didn't go & she went but she told Johnny about it. Then he’d see Greg texting her but she assured him she & Greg were just friends. Johnny found out thru social media about the Italy trip. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

The new couple also got matching arm tattoos on their trip: They got the word “hot” in Italian.

