Spoil your valentine with an extra 15% off Michael Kors purses, shoes and watches

Treat your valentine (or yourself) to stylish savings on Michael Kors purses, shoes and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Head out of the house in style this Valentine's Day 2023 with cute and contemporary purses and accessories from Michael Kors. Whether you're celebrating V-Day with a romantic weekend away or a fun date night, you can score savvy sales on some of the trendiest bags of the year right now.

Shop the Michael Kors sale

Through Tuesday, February 7, Michael Kors is offering an extra 15% off select already discounted items with the coupon code EXTRAEXTRA. That means you can save big on tons of Michael Kors purses, watches, shoes and more just in time for Valentine's Day 2023. Looking to stretch your dollar even further? KORSVIP members enjoy benefits like free shipping and returns, private styling appointments, birthday rewards and early access to sales for big savings on must-have styles. Plus, it is free to join—just enter your name and email address.

►Ending soon: Pre-order new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices for up to $100 in free credit

►Wayfair Presidents Day deals: Save on Keurig, Kelly Clarkson Home and more

►Looking for a special Valentine's Day gift? Here are the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for all of your loved ones

If you're in search of a compact bag that can transition from running errands during the day to a chic date night, consider the Michael Michael Kors Lita small leather crossbody bag. Perfect for keeping daily essentials close, this cute crossbody features a convenient adjustable strap, trendy gold-tone hardware and a spacious interior for your wallet and phone. Usually retailing for $298, this purse is currently marked down to as little as $84.15 when you enter coupon code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout—an incredible $213.85 discount.

Story continues

Skip the stress of last-minute V-Day gift shopping in February and stay on budget at this Michael Kors sale. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Michael Kors purse, watch and shoe Valentine's Day deals while supplies last.

The best Michael Kors Valentine's Day deals

Save big on Michael Kors accessories just in time for Valentine's Day 2023.

Shop the Michael Kors sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Michael Kors sale: Save an extra 15% on purses for Valentine's Day