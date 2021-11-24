Spoil Your Pet With These Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is always a fun time for humans; everything from jewelry to luggages to beauty products are always price-slashed to near-oblivion. However, the sales didn’t leave out the most important furry friends in our lives: Our pets!

From flash deals at Chewy (aka your four-legged companion’s home page) to half-off deals on fresh food, there are Cyber Week deals aplenty to spoil your pet. Scope out the best R29 pet parent-approved ones below.

Pet Black Friday Deals Quick Links:

Target: 10% off all Kindfull food and treats for dogs and cats

Wild One: 25% off sitewide

Ollie: Get 50% off your first order

Chewy: Shop daily flash deals

K9 Wear: Get a harness and garment for $99

Little Beast: Up to 20% off orders

Petco: Shop daily deals

Spot & Tango: Get 50% off and a chance to win free treats for life

Alpha Paw: Up to 70% off sitewide

Petsmart: Shop daily deals

Barkbox: New subscribers get their first box for $5

Embark: Up to $64 off DNA and health kits

Maxbone: 30% off sitewide

Get 10% off Kindfull’s (Target’s in-house pet food ‘n treats brand) delicious array of high-quality kibble and treats during Cyber Week.

From November 25th through the 29th, R29-editor-fave Wild one will be offering 25% off sitewide on everything, including limited-edition and seasonal offerings, travel carriers, and walk kits.

Shop Chewy’s epic deals on everything pet-related, ranging from BOGO deals to price-slashed essentials like food and supplements.

Are your pup’s chops salivating yet? Getting your dog an Ollie subscription is the best way to show them you love them — I would know because my own rescue literally jumps for joy whenever I take a pack out of the fridge.

Bundle up (literally) and save with K9 Wear’s outdoorsy-themed dog apparel, ranging from the chic puffer vest to transitional denim jackets.

The design-forward folks at Little Beast are celebrating Cyber Week with a tiered discount: Get 15% off orders less than $90, and, for the big spenders, get 20% off orders above $90.

Petco is a one-stop shop for everything your fur baby could ever need, and they’re coming through big time with epic daily deals that you won’t find anywhere else. Our pick? This stylish travel carrier from their in-house label Reddy to take your pet on myriad adventures in 2022.

If your doggo hasn’t tried Spot & Tango’s upgraded dry food, now’s your chance to sample the brand’s “UnKibble” at half off.

Treated your pup to a joy-sparking BarkBox subscription: For Black Friday, new subscribers can get their first box for only $5 with any 6- or 12-month subscription.

I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 50% Pomeranian, 24% Chihuahua, 13.8% Maltese, and 4.8 Silky Terrier 7.3% mystery pooch! (JK, that’s my dog Miso.) Find out your own pup’s breed breakdown (and health report) with Embark’s easy-to-use kits.

Make 2022 your dog’s most fashion-forward year yet with Maxbone’s dog-couture items, including this fabulous sweater made in collaboration with designer Christian Cowan. To get 30% off sitewide, simply pop in promo code MAXFRIDAY at checkout.

From the apartment-friendly ramp to this car safety seat, we love Alpha Paw’s practical offerings to make your home as pet-friendly as paw-sible.

Is there anything you can’t find at Petsmart? Shop the pet superstore’s daily Cyber deals to save big.

